J.T. Miller played a big role in the New York Rangers' 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. He had a goal and an assist against his former team and was named the third star of the game.

After the game, Miller admitted that the win felt good.

"Yeah, for sure. I mean, it’s a fun game. You want to win this one," Miller said. "But this time of year, it’s just more about the team and where we’re headed and what we’re trying to accomplish.

"It’s not just because me and Suits were playing against our old team today—yeah, it’s nice to beat them, for sure. You want to win that one. But it’s just another game this time of year. The games are so meaningful."

J.T. Miller assisted on Jonny Brodzinski’s goal in the third period. Later, he scored an empty-net goal to seal the win. Since joining the Rangers on Jan. 31, Miller has eight goals and 20 points in 21 games.

The Canucks outshot the Rangers 39-12. They also won more faceoffs (56.4%), but the Rangers registered 57 hits, which is 20 more than Vancouver, to keep their offense in check.

Vancouver scored first when Dakota Joshua put in his own rebound. Adam Fox tied the game in the second, but Vancouver led the game in shots, with 24-6.

"We got enough. We executed a couple plays. We didn't have many scoring chances. We need to play better than that going forward, especially in our building," Miller said, via NHL.com.

"We definitely don't want to come out and have six, seven, eight shots through two [periods] or whatever it was. We'll take the points."

Brodzinski gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead early in the third. Drew O’Connor tied it, but K’Andre Miller’s shot deflected off Quinn Hughes’ skate to put New York ahead again.

Brock Boeser tied it 3-3, but Brodzinski scored again. Miller’s empty-net goal made it 5-3.

J.T. Miller talked about fresh start after Canucks trade

J.T. Miller said that he never expected to leave Vancouver. But after a tough season, he knew a fresh start would be the best for all concerned parties.

Reports said that Miller and Elias Pettersson had issues. Canucks president Jim Rutherford confirmed tensions and that Miller needed a new start.

"Leaving Vancouver, it wasn't really something I ever even thought about,” Miller said before Canucks game, via Sportsnet.com. “But there was a lot (that happened). ... I think a fresh start was needed. I've got nothing bad to say about the Canucks or Vancouver as a city. We loved it there. It felt like home, and that's all you can ask for.

"But, unfortunately, this is a business and in the business end of things, it was getting difficult."

Now with the Rangers, J.T. Miller feels comfortable. He's focused on helping his new team win and qualify for the playoffs.

