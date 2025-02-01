Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Boston Bruins | Feb. 1, 2025

On Saturday, the New York Rangers (24-22-4) will look to snap a two-game skid when they collide with the Boston Bruins (25-22-6) after a 4-0 shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Across from them on the ice tonight will be a Boston Bruins team eager to snap a two-game skid, which most recently saw them suffer a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets earlier in the week.

Currently, the Bruins are sitting at No. 5 in the Atlantic Division standings with 56 points, just one point behind the Lightning at No. 4, and two points behind the No. 3 Senators.

On the flip side, after a hot start to the year, New York has fallen to No. 6 in the Metropolitan Division, where they sit just one point behind the Islanders.

With the Wild Card race heating up, both teams will look to close the lead on the Blue Jackets and the Lightning, who would claim the two Wild Card spots if the season were to end today.

New York Rangers projected lines

Forwards:

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafreniere Chris Kreider - JT Miller - Reilly Smith Will Cuylle - Mika Zibanejad - Arthur Kaliyev Adam Edstrom - Sam Carrick - Matt Rempe

Defense:

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Urho Vaakainen - Braden Schneider

Goalies:

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Powerplay:

Alexis Lafreniere, Vincent Trocheck, Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox Chris Kreider, Will Cuylle, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, JT Miller

Penalty Kill:

Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Ryan Lindgren, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Adam Fox

Looking at the odds for tonight's Rangers vs Bruins game, as well as upcoming games on New York's schedule

Heading into Saturday's game between the Rangers and the Bruins, bettors seem split right down the middle.

Currently, on FanDuel and DraftKings, New York has -118 odds to win while on the flip side, Boston has -102 odds to win.

Based on these odds, it would take a $118 bet to win $100 on New York on either sportsbook, while a $102 bet on Boston would win $100 on either sportsbook.

Following tonight's game, the Rangers will head back home to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, before hosting the Bruins in a rematch on Wednesday. The team will then play a back-to-back next Friday and Saturday, facing off with the Penguins and the Blue Jackets before the Four Nations Face-Off hiatus.

