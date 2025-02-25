Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the New York Islanders| February 25, 2025

The New York Rangers are on the road to face the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

New York (28-25-4) is coming off a 5-3 road win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday after an 8-3 blowout loss to Buffalo in its first game after the 4 Nations break.

Ahead of the matchup, here's what the Rangers projected lineup is expected to look like.

Rangers projected lines

Forwards

Artemi Panarin - J.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad

Will Cuylle - Vincent Trochek - Alexis Lafreniere

Jimmy Vesey - Sam Carrick - Reilly Smith

Arthur Kaliyev - Jonny Brodzinski - Matt Rempe

New York is averaging 2.96 goals per game and is led by Panarin who has 58 points, Zibanejad with 38 points and Trochek with 37 points.

Defense

Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen

Urho Vaakanainen - Braden Schneider

The Rangers blue line is led by Fox who is second on the team in points with 45.

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

New York is expected to start Shesterkin who is 18-20-2 with a 2.98 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against the Islanders, he is 6-8-1 with a 3.02 GAA and a .895 SV%.

Rangers vs Islanders: Preview

New York is battling for a playoff spot and every game is crucial.

After Saturday's defeat to Buffalo, the Rangers played better to get the win over the Penguins on Sunday. However, Peter Laviolette still is expecting more from his team.

“We’ve got to play better,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said on Sunday, via NHL.com. “We’ve got to continue to work on our game and play better. I thought the guys in the third period did what we needed to do, but just from a 60-minute standpoint, we’ve got to play better.”

New York will need to go on a lengthy winning streak to make the playoffs. This is a good spot for the team to get the win as the Islanders will likely have a hard time scoring and the Rangers will edge out a victory.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Islanders 2.

