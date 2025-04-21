Rangers' Mika Zibanejad speaks out at team's 'frustration' over Jacob Trouba, Barclay Goodrow trades

One year after making it deep into the playoffs, Mika Zibanejad and the New York Rangers are cleaning out their lockers while half the sport goes to the postseason. It was a disappointing year where so many things went wrong.

One thing that may have played a big role in the struggles was the looming trades that so many players had hanging over their heads, which eventually happened. Rumors abounded that so many players could be moved, and then some of them were.

Jacob Trouba and Barclay Goodrow were traded, but others, like Chris Kreider, were subjected to trade rumors by GM Chris Drury himself.

Senior NHL writer from ESPN Greg Wyshynski reported that the Goodrow and Trouba trades were "huge distractions." Zibanejad, after cleaning out his locker for 2024-25, admitted that it was difficult to navigate:

“I think [there was] frustration. I think it's just when you don't know everything, we don't know what's going on.”

Trouba ended up with the Anaheim Ducks, and Goodrow went to the San Jose Sharks before the season began. It was a long and tumultuous season, and the roster's imbalance and tense nature seemed to have cost them a chance to get back to the postseason.

The Rangers finished six points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Mika Zibanejad isn't ready to leave

With so much roster turmoil after a disappointing season, the New York Rangers could change a lot of things. That could spell the end of Mika Zibanejad's tenure with the team.

Mika Zibanejad is still under contract (Imagn)

When asked, the player was noncommittal, simply referring back to his contract, per Sports Illustrated:

"I know what my contract says. ... Both parties agreed to it, and like I said, I think I’ve earned it. Until it's time to adjust it, I have no plans of going [anywhere]. I've invested a lot of years here.

Zibanejad is in just the third year of his current contract, which is an eight-year, $68 million contract with an $8.5 million annual salary. He doesn't want to go anywhere, but the team might have other plans. For now, he's under contract, and that's all that matters.

