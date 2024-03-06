"Rangers moving up the leaderboard" - NHL fans react as New York Rangers seal trade for Kraken center Alex Wennberg

The New York Rangers have bolstered their lineup by acquiring center Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken.

In a day that saw significant trades all through the league, it's clear that the Rangers are making a statement as they strive to climb up the leaderboard in the Eastern Conference.

The trade sees Wennberg heading to the Big Apple with the Kraken retaining 50% of his salary. In return, the Kraken receives a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick from the Dallas Stars. Here's what fans had to say about the matter:

One fan, though, was not too optimistic about the team's chances in the playoffs this season.

Another fan enquired about the move that seems to be on everyone's mind.

It seems like the team isn't done yet either. There's talk of another major trade brewing that could see Jake Guentzel move to the Big Apple.

Jake Guentzel "ideal candidate" for New York Rangers as top-six winger

Jake Guentzel is undoubtedly the most sought-after player up for grabs ahead of this year's NHL trade deadline. The Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights are among several teams linked with a move for the Pittsburgh Penguins right winger.

Yet according to NHL insider Vincent Z. Mercogliano, the Rangers are also showing serious interest in Guentzel. Mercogliano said,

"They're also on the prowl for a top-six right winger, with Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel the ideal candidate and Anaheim’s Frank Vatrano next up on their wish list. They’ve expressed serious interest in both, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, who noted that the asking prices are quite high (especially for Guentzel, whose going rate is believed to be a first-round pick and multiple young assets)."

The Rangers now have $2.91 million in cap space after the Wennberg deal, giving them ample wiggle room to push for a Guentzel trade.

All eyes will be on New York to see whether or not they can do enough to pull off this blockbuster deal. Guentzel won't come cheap, but New York fans will hope that once the dust settles on this trade saga, it's their team's sweater that the 29-year-old winger wears.