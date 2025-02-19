  • home icon
  • NHL
  • New York Rangers
  • Rangers star Alexis Lafrenière gets candid about recent form, 4 Nations impact

Rangers star Alexis Lafrenière gets candid about recent form, 4 Nations impact

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Feb 19, 2025 16:02 GMT
NHL: Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
Rangers' Alexis Lafrenière focused on rebound after 4 Nations Face-Off break (Source: Imagn)

Alexis Lafrenière returned to practice with the New York Rangers looking refreshed. After a week off during the 4 Nations Face-Off, he appeared more relaxed. His performance this season has been inconsistent, but with the break behind him, he hopes to reset and improve.

Ad
"It was great," Lafrenière said (via lohud.com). "We play a lot of games in the season. You never really stop, it feels like, so to get a midseason break, it's always good to kind of reset, relax a little bit, and be fresh for the rest of the year."

Lafrenière acknowledged that the season started well, but his production has dipped.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I started off well, and then lately, I haven't liked my game as much," Lafrenière continued . "I’m not making that many plays, but I feel like just the game in general, I'd like to be better and be more involved."

Lafrenière recorded 20 points in his first 26 games but only 12 in his last 29. His expected goals percentage has also dropped. More concerning, his offensive struggles have started to affect his defensive play. He has also been caught out of position, leading to costly mistakes.

Ad

The young forward knows where he needs to improve. He said his backchecking needs to improve. He also needs to manage his shifts better to avoid being caught with tired legs.

"I definitely need to be better on (the backcheck)," he added.

Lafrenière’s early success last season came from his chemistry with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck. They were one of the league’s top-scoring lines, but their production has dipped this year. Their underlying numbers are still solid, but they aren’t creating as many chances.

Ad

Moreover, the addition of J.T. Miller via trade has also shuffled the Rangers lineup.

New York Rangers entered the 4 Nations break with a win over Blue Jackets

Before the 4 Nations break on Feb 8, the New York Rangers won 4-3 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. Arthur Kaliyev scored first at 1:56 of the first period. Kent Johnson tied it at 14:31 and Justin Danforth made it 2-1 at 15:29.

Ad

Mika Zibanejad tied it 2-2 at 6:38 of the second. James van Riemsdyk put Columbus up 3-2 at 17:17. Urho Vaakanainen tied it 3-3 at 1:57 of the third. Will Cuylle scored the game-winner at 18:21. Jonathan Quick made 22 saves for New York in the win.

In their first game after the break, they will play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी