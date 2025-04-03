Rangers star Artemi Panarin makes his thoughts crystal clear about young additions to the lineup amid playoff chase

Artemi Panarin led the way as the New York Rangers took down the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday night at MSG.

Ad

Panarin controlled the game from start to finish. He scored three points (one goal, two assists), including the assist to Vincent Trocheck's overtime winner. He also piled up seven shots on goal throughout the night and had a +2 rating as the Wild could not contain the star winger.

It's been an up-and-down season in the Big Apple, and the Rangers are fighting for their playoff lives down the stretch. As they chase down a spot, the team has injected plenty of youth into the lineup, including Brennan Othmann, Brett Berard, and, most recently, Gabe Perreault.

Ad

Trending

Panarin was asked after the game what he thinks of the young guys the Rangers are beginning to acclimate. NYRLouie shared on X (formerly Twitter) the response Panarin gave to Rangers reporter Larry Brooks.

"The younger generation now, they all bring 1,000 skills," Panarin said. "The young players have confidence, they skate, they work for it. I know I am not a coach, but I think that players have to play; you can't expect them to grow if they are playing three minutes a night. If a younger player shows he can contribute, he needs that chance. It helps everybody. It helps the team."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At 33, Panarin knows he needs some young speed and skill around him to succeed with how fast the game has become. The 2025-26 campaign will be the final season of a seven-year, $81,499,999 contract he signed with the Rangers in 2019.

Artemi Panarin is quietly having another great season

Artemi Panarin has flown somewhat under the radar due to the struggles of the Rangers as a team this season, though he shouldn't.

Ad

The 33-year-old is putting together another elite season, having racked up 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists) through 73 games played. He's been particularly good of late, registering points in 14 of his last 16 games, a stretch of 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists).

Through six seasons in New York, the Breadman has been everything the Rangers could have hoped for when they made the big splash to sign him as a UFA six years ago.

Panarin will lead the Rangers into battle on Saturday afternoon in New Jersey against the rival Devils. The puck drops at 12:30 p.m. EST at Prudential Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama