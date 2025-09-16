  • home icon
  • "Rangers won't be trading for Elias Pettersson" "That team is cooked": NHL fans react as J.T. Miller gets named Rangers captain

"Rangers won't be trading for Elias Pettersson" "That team is cooked": NHL fans react as J.T. Miller gets named Rangers captain

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 16, 2025 14:06 GMT
Charity Day 2025 Hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at Cantor - Source: Getty
NHL fans react as J.T. Miller named New York Rangers captain (Source: Getty)

The New York Rangers have named J.T. Miller as their new captain, making him the 29th player in team history to wear the “C.” Miller is under contract through the 2029-30 season on the deal he signed with the Vancouver Canucks in 2022.

The Rangers had been without a captain since Jacob Trouba was traded to the Anaheim Ducks last December. J.T. Miller, who began his NHL career in New York, returned last season in a trade with Vancouver and now takes on one of the most important roles in the organization.

NHL insider Chris Johnston shared the announcement on X and pointed out how the Rangers view J.T. Miller.

"J.T. Miller has been named captain of the #NYR. He's viewed internally as the embodiment of how the team wants to conduct its business, on and off the ice," Johnston wrote.
Fans on X reacted to the news, with many mentioning Miller’s past in Vancouver.

"So, the Rangers won't be trading for Elias Pettersson, eh?" one fan commented, pointing to Miller’s past rift with his former teammate.
"That team is cooked," commented another fan.
"I want my captain to say things some might not like for the overall good of the team. The guy is a fierce competitor and the Rangers will be a much harder team to play against this year than in previous years. The Devils should’ve made a move for him when they had the chance," one user suggested that the Devils missed out by not trading for him earlier.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X.

"Weird everyone on this app said he was Locker room cancer.. Canucks traded the wrong guy man," a fan commented.
"Elias Pettersson just laughed at his phone screen," another fan said.
"the guy Vancouver traded because of his ability to get along with teammates?," one X user questioned Vancouver’s decision.
J.T. Miller talked about getting traded to Rangers

J.T. Miller was traded from the Vancouver Canucks to the New York Rangers in late January. He said he was happy to return to the team that drafted him. Miller also said playing again with Vincent Trocheck made the move special.

"Obviously, a special place here in New York," Miller said, via NHL.com. "Couldn’t be happier to be here now."
For Miller, last year was difficult, but starting fresh in New York was a relief.

"It’s hard. I’ve had a long year personally,” Miller said about his trade. "...It’s a business, right? It got a little ugly there at the end, but I’m glad it’s done and happy to be here.”

In the 2024-25 season, Miller scored 22 goals and 48 assists, for 70 points. Now, the Rangers see him as a key player.

