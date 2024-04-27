Rangers' Vincent Trocheck commends Matt Rempe following previous iconic brawl against New Jersey Devils

In a recent appearance on NHL on TNT, New York Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck was asked by host Anson Carter about the infamous 5v5 line brawl against the New Jersey Devils on April 3rd.

Expand Tweet

The 5v5 fight broke out right off the opening faceoff and resulted in eight players getting ejected just seconds into the game. Trocheck's teammate Matt Rempe was at the center of the action, squaring off against the Devils' Kurtis MacDermid in the main event.

When asked by Carter how big of a moment that was for the Rangers, Trocheck praised Rempe's contributions since joining the team.

"Yeah, I mean Obviously, that was a lot of fun," Trochek said. "Everybody had a good time watching that. What you can say about Rempe, since he got in the lineup, he's been bringing energy about every single night, he's doing his job, he's doing what coach says."

Expand Tweet

Trocheck went on to highlight Rempe's willingness to drop the gloves but noted that fighting every night isn't necessary.

"We don't need him to fight every night, obviously we know he can, he stepped in the first five games playing in the NHL, five fights against some of the toughest guys in the league. But the way he brings energy, gets on the forecheck, that brings energy to our team," Trocheck added.

Other fights included K'Andre Miller vs John Marino, Jacob Trouba vs Chris Tierney, Barclay Goodrow vs Kevin Bahl and Jimmy Vesey vs New Jersey’s Curtis Lazar. In addition, 10 players received 5-minute major penalties for fighting.

Matt Rempe's hit on Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk in Game 3

A hit by New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe on Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk was a major talking point in the Rangers' 3-1 Game 3 win.

The incident occurred in the first period when Van Riemsdyk moved the puck behind his net. Rempe then stepped up and delivered a massive check, making primary contact with Van Riemsdyk's head.

Expand Tweet

The crushing open-ice hit immediately shook up Van Riemsdyk, who had to exit the game with an upper-body injury. Matt Rempe received a two-minute minor penalty for interference on the play. However, the massive collision impacted Van Riemsdyk, as he did not return.

The Capitals defenseman, John Carlson voiced his disappointment over Matt Rempe’s hit on Riemsdyk.

"I'm sick and tired of losing defensemen to 'clean' hits, though. That's for sure," Carlson said post-game. "Whether it's the end of the regular season or in the playoffs, it's frustrating. It's frustrating how guys can get injured and it's legal."

Rangers led the series 3-0 and the Capitals need a win to stay out of elimination.