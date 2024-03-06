"Rangers vs Canucks for Guentzel!" - NHL fans react as Jake Guentzel trade saga sees fresh turn

The Jake Guentzel trade saga took an interesting turn recently, as the New York Rangers have now emerged as serious suitors for the Pittsburgh Penguins winger.

The Vancouver Canucks were initially rumored to be considering trading Elias Lindholm to the Boston Bruins as part of a three-way deal designed to bring Guentzel to Vancouver.

However, the competition for Guentzel's services intensified with the addition of the Rangers into the mix.

This newfound situation sparked a flurry of reactions from the hockey community.

One fan commented:

"Rangers vs Canucks for Guentzel!"

This comment captures the anticipated trade battle between the eager teams to bolster their rosters.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Jake Guentzel scored 22 goals and provided 30 assists this season resulting in 52 points.

Both the Canucks and the Rangers have been impressive this season. Vancouver leads the Pacific Division (40-17-7) with 87 points, while New York (40-18-4) holds the first spot in the Metropolitan Division with 84 points.

Jake Guentzel discusses trade rumors and Pittsburgh departure

In a recent discussion with Rob Rossi of The Athletic, Guentzel openly discussed the intricacies and emotional hurdles associated with being traded.

"It's a lot more than you think it is," Jake Guentzel said.

"It's moving everything. You're changing your whole lifestyle. You're meeting a bunch of new people, and if you've got a family... it's just a lot."

Guentzel also talked about professional adjustments that come with trades:

"Then you've got to go play hockey, right? There's a different system, different guys to learn how to play with, where to go eat."

Guentzel expressed a particular dislike for switching gears:

“I don't like new gloves. That seems like a small thing, but I really don't like wearing new gloves.”

As per TSN's Darren Dreger, the Penguins are working on completing a deal with Guentzel by Wednesday evening:

“Sources say the Penguins are hoping to have a trade in place for Jake Guentzel by tomorrow evening. Pittsburgh is open to quality over quantity in return, but would like a 1st, young NHL player, plus prospects. Flexibility comes in the calibre of prospect or roster player.”

With the March 8 deadline swiftly approaching, all eyes will be on how interested teams engage in trade discussions with Pittsburgh regarding Guentzel.