Rasmus Andersson's wife Tessa blatantly mocks 'quite' Boston crowd after Sweden's victory over USA at 4 Nations

Rasmus Andersson’s wife, Tessa, made a playful comment about the Boston crowd following Sweden’s 2-1 win over the USA. She shared two videos on Instagram from Monday’s game at TD Garden.

Ad

In the first video, the Swedish flag appeared on the arena’s large screen as fans waved their phone flashlights. Both teams stood on the ice before the game, and the atmosphere looked lively.

The second video showed Swedish players shaking hands after their victory. The arena seemed quiet, with only a few Swedish fans celebrating. Tessa captioned the clip:

“Never seen a more quiet area after a win,” adding a laughing emoji and a Swedish flag.

Ad

Trending

Tessa Andersson shared on her Instagram story @tessaiandersson

In the game, Sweden played with pride, knowing they could not advance to the final. The U.S. scored just 35 seconds into the game when Chris Kreider put in a rebound. Sweden tied the game at 13:39 of the first period. Viktor Arvidsson passed the puck to Erik Karlsson, whose shot was tipped in by Gustav Nyquist.

Ad

Jesper Bratt scored the game-winner at 19:04 of the third period. William Nylander intercepted a pass, entered the offensive zone, and set up Bratt for the goal.

Swedish goalie Samuel Ersson made 31 saves in his first start. The U.S., dealing with injuries, dressed only 17 skaters and lost Brady Tkachuk mid-game. Despite the win, Sweden is out of the tournament. The U.S. will play Canada in the final on Thursday.

Rasmus Andersson played 13:17 minutes and had one shot on goal. He has 21 points in 55 games for Calgary this NHL season. The Flames are No. 5 in the Pacific Division standings and are in contention for a playoff spot.

Ad

Rasmus Andersson played his 500th NHL Game in January

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson played his 500th NHL game on Saturday, Jan. 18. His wife, Tessa, shared a message on Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

"Proud of you, my love," Tessa wrote.

She also shared a post from Calgary Flames which read:

“Rasmus Andersson: 500 Career Games Played.”

Tessa shared on her Instagram story.

After the game, Andersson spoke about the milestone.

Ad

“It feels good that it's with the flames and I'm proud that I've played all 499 here," he said. "So, exciting night and there's a lot of people I can thank for being in this spot. Thanks to my teammates, coaches, family and everyone around me that has helped me to come along.”

The Flames won the game 3-1 against the Winnipeg Jets, making the day even more special for Rasmus Andersson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles