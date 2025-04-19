Rasmus Andersson’s wife Tessa shares April photo dump featuring never-seen-before moments

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson and his wife Tessa have enjoyed quality time with their children throughout April. Despite playing in 81 games this season, the blueliner was still able to spend time with his son Benjamin and his daughter Lucy.

On Saturday, Tessa posted a carousel of photos on Instagram showing exclusive, memorable moments from inside the couple’s home, including Benjamin decorating Easter eggs and Andersson lounging on the couch with Lucy.

Tessa shared a photo of Benjamin gearing up for Easter by decorating eggs in his pajamas.

(via Instagram/@tessaiandersson)

The proud mother also posted a snap of Benjamin donning his dad’s jersey while posing with two Flames mascots.

(via Instagram/@tessaiandersson)

One of the last pictures showed a glimpse of Andersson looking cozy while he snuggled with her daughter.

(via Instagram/@tessaiandersson)

Calgary was eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday after the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues clinched the final two wild-card spots in the Western Conference. It marked the team's third consecutive season without a playoff appearance.

Andersson racked up 31 points this campaign, and his 11 goals ranked first among defensemen on the team. He only missed the final game of the season.

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn

Andersson was drafted in the second round by the Flames in 2015 and has skated in 536 games for the franchise. He is also an alternate captain.

In February, Andersson represented Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off and was the only player from Calgary who participated in the tournament. He skated in Sweden’s 2-1 win over the U.S. on Feb. 17 and blocked a game-high five shots.

NHL 4 Nations Face-Off - Sweden v United States - Source: Getty

Despite the victory, Sweden was eliminated, while Canada went on to win the championship versus the U.S. in a 3-2 overtime thriller.

Rasmus Andersson Played through Broken Fibula

One of the top defensemen on the Flames, Rasmus Andersson, has skated for the team for nine seasons since being drafted in 2015 and is as tough as nails. Through the last three seasons, he has only been sidelined in eight games, and he played in all 82 matchups in 2021-22.

NHL: FEB 24 Flames at Senators - Source: Getty

Andersson acknowledged to the media on Saturday that he played his last 12 games of the 2024-25 season with a broken fibula. Appearing in 81 matchups this season, the only game he missed was the season finale against the LA Kings on Thursday.

According to Sportsnet, Andersson suffered the injury against Seattle on March 25. He continued to play to help Calgary qualify for the postseason, but he sat out for the last game after the Flames were eliminated from contention.

Andersson is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Flames.

"I've loved every second here and whatever happens, happens," Andersson said, via Sportsnet.

Despite the injury, Andersson still plans to suit up for Sweden at the 2025 world championship in May.

