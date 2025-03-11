Rasmus Dahlin promptly addresses Paul Bissonnette's trade claim amid Sabres' struggling form

It's been another very difficult season for Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres. Their 25-32-6 record is good for just 55 points, which ranks 29th overall in the NHL.

Poised to miss the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season, players are frustrated and sick of losing games. With that comes rumors and speculation of trade requests to get out of Buffalo.

Former NHLer Paul Bissonnette caused a stir for comments he made in the most recent episode of the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. Biz said that he heard from someone he trusts that Dahlin met with general manager Kevyn Adams and made it known that if things don't improve in short order, he's gone.

However, it didn't take long for the Sabres captain himself to shoot down that rumor during his media availability on Tuesday.

"I don't know what he's talking about. I have never said I want out of here. I'm not happy with where we're at, I don't want to lose. We have to get better. I've never said I want out of here, I thought that was pretty clear," Dahlin said.

"That bugs me, actually. I get p*ssed off by that. I haven't even mentioned the word 'leave.' That's just how it is," Dahlin added.

Rasmus Dahlin is in just the first season of an eight-year, $88,000,000 contract signed in 2023, so he shouldn't be leaving anytime soon.

Rasmus Dahlin has had a great season despite the Sabres' struggles

Rasmus Dahlin is having one of the best statistical seasons of his career.

The 24-year-old has racked up 51 points (11 goals, 40 assists) in 55 games from the back end this season. He's also managed an impressive +8 rating on a Sabres team that has a -21 goal differential.

Dahlin is producing at a 0.927 highest points-per-game rate in 2024-25, which is the second-best clip of his seven-year career behind only the 0.936 rate from the 2022-23 campaign. In a season full of negatives, the play of Rasmus Dahlin has once again been a positive for the Buffalo Sabres.

Dahlin and the Sabres continue their season on Wednesday night for an Atlantic Division clash with the Red Wings in Detroit. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. EST at Little Caesars Arena.

