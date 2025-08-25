Rasmus Sandin gets 100% honest about playoff brawl between Canadiens and Capitals - "Little bit of the hate came from"

Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin opened up about the massive brawl that erupted during the second period of Game 3 in the Capitals-Canadiens series this past spring.

The brawl featured Capitals forward Tom Wilson and Canadiens winger Josh Anderson duking it out inside the Capitals’ bench, with both teams picking dance partners on the ice.

Sandin was on the ice during the events, allowing him a front-row seat to the mayhem. That situation prompted NHL insider Elliotte Friedman to ask Sandin about it during an interview broadcast in the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

Friedman prompted:

“It looked like those two teams hated each other.”

Sandin responded:

“Yeah, that’s fair. It was a fun series to play. Montreal, they were really good at the end of the regular season, first, so they came in with a lot of confidence. We knew what we were all about, too.”

Sandin credited the Canadiens for playing a tough series, to which he added:

“And then obviously, Game 3, when they beat us in Montreal, it was kind of a wakeup call for us a little bit, too. Game 4, and Tom (Wilson) makes that big hit before we score a goal, win that game, we kind of knew. I think that sparked a little bit, too, where a little bit of the hate came from.”

That hate was patent in Game 3’s brawl. Here’s a look at the madness:

Sandin described the events as follows:

“When Josh and Tom was in the bench, too, fighting on the bench — literally — that was funny. The period was over, so half the team went in the tunnel and were like, ‘Where are all of the guys?’ So we went out and looked, and they were on the bench fighting. But, I mean, that’s what it’s supposed to be, too. That’s what made the series a little bit extra fun, too.”

Check out Sandin’s comments from the 1:13:03 mark onwards in the Podcast available on the Sportsnet website.

Looking at Rasmus Sandin’s number with Washington Capitals

Rasmus Sandin will be looking to continue his strong play this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

Rasmus Sandin was originally the Toronto Maple Leafs' first-round pick in 2018. He was taken 29th overall and poised to become the team’s cornerstone defenseman.

However, the team felt Rasmus Sandin didn’t fit their plans. So, the Maple Leafs traded him to the Washington Capitals for Erik Gustafsson and a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The move helped Sandin turn a corner.

Sandin instantly became a key piece in the Capitals’ lineup. He went from averaging 17:59 of ice time with Toronto to over 21 minutes in Washington. His offensive numbers also picked up. Sandin tallied 23 points in 68 games during the 2023-24 season, and 30 during the 2024-25 season.

Rasmus Sandin has now become a fixture in the Caps’ blue line. His five-year, $23 million contract is a testament to the importance that the 25-year-old Swede has attained in Washington. Sandin and the Capitals hope that this upcoming season will mark another step forward in his ongoing development.

