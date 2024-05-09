The ͏Vancouver Canuc͏ks pulled off a stun͏ning comeback in Gam͏e 1 of the Western Conference second round against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Down by three goa͏ls, the Canucks rallie͏d to beat the Oilers 5-4 a͏t the R͏ogers ͏Arena.

Former ice hockey defenseman turned analyst on NHL Network, Ryan Whitney, and co-host of the Barstool Sports hockey podcast Spittin' Chiclets, tweeted his frustration following the Oilers' loss.

Despite the Oilers' collapse, Whitney acknowledged the superior performance of the Canucks and also encouraged the Edmonton Oilers to regroup, tweeting:

"You’d rather lose 10-0 than that. No explanation for what just happened. Completely stopped skating and making plays. Guys falling over everywhere. Skinner sucking goals in. They thought it was over. Van was much better team. Just gotta shake it off, and get a split on Friday."

Expand Tweet

The Canucks, seeded No. 1 from the Pacific Division, were led by Nikita Zadorov and Conor Garland, who scored 39 seconds apart in the third period. J.T. Miller also contributed a goal in the third period, while Dakota Joshua recorded a goal and two assists. Arturs Silovs made 14 saves in the comeback win.

Meanwhile, the No. 2 seeded Edmonton Oilers saw Zach Hyman scoring twice, with Leon Draisaitl tallying two assists, while goaltender Skinner made 19 saves for the Oilers.

With Game 2 of the best-of-7 series set for Friday, both teams will look to make adjustments following an intense opening matchup.

A look at Vancouver Canucks' epic comeback to stun Edmonton Oilers in Game 1

The Oilers took an early lead on the power play as Zach Hyman capitalized on a cross-ice pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at 2:11. Edmonton extended their lead at 15:01 with Mattias Ekholm's slap shot, set up by Leon Draisaitl after a turnover by Ian Cole.

Dakota Joshua quickly responded for Vancouver, cutting the deficit 53 seconds into the second period. However, the Oilers regained control, scoring twice in quick succession. Cody Ceci's deflected shot at 12:26 and another from Hyman at 13:11, his second of the game, gave the Oilers a commanding 4-1 lead.

The Canucks, though, refused to back down. Elias Lindholm narrowed the gap to 4-2 with a fortunate bounce off Skinner's stick at 17:01 of the second period. In the third period, Vancouver's J.T. Miller redirected a shot to reduce the deficit further at 9:38.

Then ca͏me the ͏dramatic turnaround. Nik͏ita Zadorov tied the game for the Canucks at 13:47 with a blistering one-t͏im͏er͏ from the left point. Just 39 seconds later, Conor Garland put Vancouver ahead for the first ͏time͏, slipp͏ing a sharp-angle w͏rist sh͏ot past Stuart Skinner's͏ legs at 14:26, as the Canucks held on for a thrilling 5-4 comeback win.

With the victory over the Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver takes a 1-0 series lead as both teams prepare for Game 2.