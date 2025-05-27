Ray Ferraro delivers his take on $65,408,000 Leafs star's potential exit drastically impacting Auston Matthews' production

NHL analyst Ray Ferraro offered his perspective on how Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner's potential departure in free agency could drastically affect teammate Auston Matthews' production.

Ad

Marner, who is coming off a 6-year, $65.4 million contract, is rumored to be on the trading block or ready to test unrestricted free agency on July 1 after another early playoff exit.

Speaking on TSN's OverDrive, Ferraro acknowledged Marner's impressive 102-point regular season but questioned whether changes need to be made after another playoff disappointment against Florida. Ferraro said,

"If Marner goes somewhere else, whoever he's going to play with is going to find the puck on his stick a lot. For Matthews... whatever was going on with him this year, that didn't look right. He didn't skate the same, he didn't have same pace to his game, numbers weren't the same." (1:27:02)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Ferraro pointed out Matthews' dip in goal scoring, from 60 last year to 47 this season, as well as his recurring back issues. He wondered if a new linemate and new outlook might benefit the 24-year-old superstar.

"Maybe a change is best for all—a new linemate, a new look at things. Maybe it is best. But it's hard to walk away from 100 points," Ferraro acknowledged.

Ad

Ultimately, Ferraro emphasized that Maple Leafs ownership has made it clear their goal is to win.

"At some point there's got to be a change" if that's not happening, he said.

Matthews saw a dip in his regular season production, finishing with 78 points in 67 games and managed just 3 goals over 13 playoff appearances. So, in Ferraro's view, Marner's potential departure could force a reset that gets Matthews back on track as the Leafs seek postseason success.

Ad

NHL insider Frank Seravalli proposed Auston Matthews trade

Frank Seravalli made waves this week by suggesting the Maple Leafs should consider trading Auston Matthews.

Speaking on “Sportsnet 590 The FAN” show, Seravalli pointed out that with Mitch Marner likely leaving in free agency after another playoff disappointment, the Leafs need to take a hard look at shaking up their core.

"My guess is there's probably a 99.9% likelihood that Auston Matthews is back with the Leafs next year," Seravalli said. "But if we're going to question and talk about Marner because he's a pending UFA, and likely on his way out the door, the playoff failures also extend to Matthews as well."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Though he acknowledged a Matthews trade is highly unlikely, Seravalli suggested the Leafs' front office should at least be open to exploring the idea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama