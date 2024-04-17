"Real challenge" - Maple Leafs captain John Tavares issues statement for team ahead of Bruins playoff clash

The Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing for the playoff clash against the Boston Bruins. And team captain John Tavares sets the tone for his teammates as they prepare for the challenge ahead.

Following a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers, Tavares emphasized the significance of facing an Original Six team like Boston in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

"It'll be a real challenge but real special to play in that," Tavares said.

"An Original Six team has got a lot of history to it. Great opportunity for us so we know it'll be a real test and we have to be prepared."

Despite a strong start against the Panthers, the Maple Leafs faltered in the second period, allowing four goals on 29 shots. With a three-game losing streak heading into their final regular-season game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Tavares addressed the team's shortcomings.

"Just cleaning up the areas of our game that caused problems tonight, We just want to feel good going into the first round," Morgan Rielly said.

For several members of the Maple Leafs roster, this upcoming playoff series against the Bruins will be a rematch of their 2019 encounter. The members include John Tavares, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner. The Leafs had fallen in seven games. On the Bruins' side, players like Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk will also revisit the rivalry.

One notable addition to this year's playoff matchup is James van Riemsdyk. He will face his former team, the Maple Leafs, from the opposing bench for the first time.

The regular-season series between the Maple Leafs and Bruins saw Toronto struggle, going 0-2-2, including a pair of 4-1 losses in March.

The rivalry between the Maple Leafs and Bruins intensified earlier in the season when Marchand's actions injured Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren. While there was no immediate retaliation, the incident sparked a shift in the Leafs' physicality as the season progressed.

John Tavares' leadership and the team's collective determination will be key factors in their quest for postseason success.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers: John Tavares vs Tkachuk fight sparks playoff rivalry

In a clash between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk and John Tavares were at the center of a heated altercation. The skirmish that erupted during the game quickly escalated into a full-blown scuffle as punches were exchanged between the two players.

Tavares, the seasoned Canadian forward and captain of the Maple Leafs squared off against Tkachuk, the American alternate captain for the Panthers. As fists flew and tempers flared, spectators were left on the edge of their seats, witnessing a showdown that showed the game's intensity.

The incident, captured in a video shared by Sportsnet, left fans speculating about the implications for the upcoming playoffs. The caption "First Round foreshadowing?" accompanied the footage. It hinted at the potential for a fierce rivalry should the teams meet again in the postseason.

Expand Tweet

As the confrontation intensified, players from both sides rushed in to intervene, attempting to defuse the situation before it escalated further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback