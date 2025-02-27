"Real gut check call" - NHL insider turns heads with major Brad Marchand trade admission

The Boston Bruins may have a difficult decision to make with Brad Marchand. As one of their top players, he is also the one player that could yield a significant haul in a trade. With the Bruins teetering on missing the postseason, it might be a move the front office has to make.

They're still in the playoff race and are only two points back of the final wildcard in the East, but they have a -27 goal differential on the year. They don't look like a genuine contender, so they could offload Marchand to retool for the future.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun believes it's a possibility, at least. He said on TSN (10:48) that it's possible but not probable for a couple of reasons:

"It is a possibility for a couple reasons. One, they are trying to sign him. That's the priority right now for Boston. They'd like to extend their captain. But again, what if it doesn't get done by next Friday? Then there's the fact that Brad Marchand has a modified no trade list, so he has some control over what happens here, not full control, but certainly some control."

Marchand also recently said he's not interested in being traded right now. LeBrun said it isn't totally up to him, but he does have some control over the situation.

He wonders, though, if the negotiations go right up to the end without a resolution, forcing Boston to consider trading its captain since it's not really a contender right now:

"That's a real gut check call if you're (manager) Don Sweeney."

This situation won't yield an easy decision for the Bruins front office.

Brad Marchand addresses trade rumors

Brad Marchand has always been a Boston Bruin, and he doesn't want to be anything else. The team's captain recently addressed the rampant rumors after Monday's practice.

Brad Marchand has been included in trade rumors (Imagn)

The captain said via NHL:

“I’ve always planned on playing here my entire career. That hasn’t changed. They’re aware of that. I think everyone’s aware of that. It’s a gift to be playing for this team and I take a tremendous amount of pride in it. So yeah, it’s always been a goal.”

The Bruins have until March 7 to decide what to do with Marchand.

