"Real puck knowers know he's better than Sid": Internet reacts to 36-year-old Patrick Kane's 5-point game in Red Wings' win over Sabres

Patrick Kane had a five-point game - two power-play goals and three even-strength assists - that powered the Detroit Red Wings to a 7-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

This was Kane’s best performance in two seasons with the Red Wings. He helped on the team’s first three goals and added two more points in the third period. Since the 4 Nations Face-Off, he has five goals and 14 points in 10 games. Seven of those points came on the power play.

The NHL’s official X account (formerly Twitter) posted:

"5-point game tonight. 31 points in his last 25 games. Patrick Kane's still got it at 36 years old."

Several fans joined the comment section to react to Patrick Kane's fantastic performance.

"He sure does, and it’ll be great to see him bring it back to Chicago next year." One fan said.

"Real puck knowers know he’s better than Sid." Another fan wrote.

"How was he not on USA roster 🤦🏻‍♂️ he’s the Crosby of America he better he captain in Italy" a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X (formerly Twitter):

"Big fan of the helmets. All teams should adopt the large logos" a fan said.

"There's a massive chunk of Rangers fans who said he's "washed" while also thinking Lindgren and Trouba where great defensemen lmfao." another fan said.

"And Chris Drury cast him aside so he could sign 3rd rate AHL bums and a fossil His sabotage will never be forgotten" a fan reacted.

Patrick Kane's performance helped Detroit dominate the Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings snapped their six-game losing streak with a win over the Buffalo Sabres. Patrick Kane credited Detroit's impressive powerplay for the win.

“We wanted to focus on playing the same way we did in Ottawa,” Kane said. “I thought we got some timely goals and the power play had a good night. There are nights when the puck goes in and nights it doesn’t. It was nice to see it go in tonight.”

Buffalo took the lead through Tage Thompson but Marco Kasper tied it at 12:36 in the first period. Alex DeBrincat put Detroit ahead 2-1 at 15:40 with a wrist shot and Patrick Kane doubled the lead with a power-play goal at 19:07. However, Josh Norris took 18 seconds to make it 3-2.

In the second period, Vladimir Tarasenko extended Detroit’s lead to 4-2 but Zach Benson cut the deficit to 4-3.

Kane scored his second power-play goal at 1:36 of the third period and Kasper made it 6-3 before Moritz Seider sealed the win.

