"Really? In this economy?" - NHL fans react as Oilers fans chuck Alberta beef onto ice during Stanley Cup Final Game 6

Edmonton Oilers fans continued their unique tradition of tossing Alberta beef onto the ice during Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers have a unique chance to avoid elimination on Friday and tie the series score 3-3 to keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive.

The Alberta beef toss began during the 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Specifically, Game 2 of the first round involved the eighth-seeded Edmonton Oilers competing against the Detroit Red Wings who held the first position at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit.

They used to throw octopuses onto the rink, a lucky charm tradition that dates back to the 1950s among the fans of the Detroit Red Wings. In a daring act, an Oilers fan tossed a chunk of Alberta beef onto the ice, this marked the start of this tradition. The Oilers went on to beat the Red Wings in that series and got all the way to the Stanley Cup Finals.

The recent beef toss during Game 6 was captured in a video shared by B/R Open Ice, showing a woman picking up the Alberta beef from the ice. The caption read,

"ALBERTA BEEF ON THE ICE,"

NHL fans quickly jumped into the comment section.

"Really? In this economy?" One fan humorously remarked

"It's a Albertan brain on chronic boredom. They gonna send it to the lab and see how the brain degrades in that kinda environment. Prolly gonna be a new type of illness" a fan said

"Another wannabe Detroit fandom🙄 nothing beats some cold pus" one fan said

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Guess all that economy anxiety is a lie to be racist in Alberta." a fan said

"Boil your octopi. Cook your beef." another fan said

"Gimme a minute, I gotta let this one marinate, once." a fan said

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl determined to end his goal slump in Stanley Cup Final Game 6

Leon Draisaitl spoke about working on ending his Stanley Cup goal slump ahead of Game 6 against the Panthers. He hasn't scored in the Stanley Cup Final. Draisaitl isn't blaming Florida's defense or his teammates. He thinks his goal slump is due to his high standards. He is determined to perform better.

“It has nothing to do with either of those. It's me,” Draisaitl said (via NHL.com). “I've always been able to come back from stretches where I maybe haven't been at my best. It's just myself being better and like I said, I hold myself to extremely high standards. If I don't get to that, obviously, I'm not happy with it. I’m very excited for tonight.”

Draisaitl has played the second-most minutes among Oilers forwards. He has a strong expected goals-for percentage. However, his actual goals-for percentage is lower. He has 30 points in 23 playoff games this season, however, he is yet to score in the Final.

Coach Kris Knoblauch thinks Draisaitl is too tough on himself but expects him to improve soon. He said:

"I think Leon puts a lot of pressure on himself," Knoblauch said. "I think the best players always want to be the best and expect a lot out of themselves, and I've seen Leon play better than he has, but I think he's been contributing a lot and I think he's harder on himself than he should be."

Draisaitl is one of the best forwards in NHL and he could play a big role in forcing a Game 7.