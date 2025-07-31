"Really ready to take a big step forward" - NHL analyst weighs in on Maple Leafs' odds of finally breaking Stanley Cup jinx

The Toronto Maple Leafs had another strong regular season but fell short again in the playoffs. They won the Atlantic Division with 108 points and beat Ottawa in the first round. However, they lost to the Florida Panthers in the second round, with Game 7 ending in a 6-1 home defeat. Fans were upset, and some threw jerseys on the ice.NHL analysts talked about the team’s future on Thursday. Stu Grimson called the Maple Leafs a Stanley Cup contender.&quot;Splashy early, look, this is my big take,&quot; Grimson said, via NHL Network. &quot;But I've got your Leafs, Toronto fans. I've got your Leafs as a cup contender. And why? ...They did win the division.&quot;He said players like Matthew Knies, who is signed to a six-year $46.5 million contract, could take a big step forward. Grimson also liked the depth additions, including former Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua.&quot;I recognize you're subtracting Marner, but look for guys like (Matias) Maccelli to step up,&quot; Grimson said. &quot;Matthew Knies, in my estimation, is going to have a year where he's really adding to the mix, taking another big bold step forward.&quot;That is a rather formidable-looking top nine, especially when you add a Dakota Joshua at 3L. So I like the way this group has matured.&quot;Grimson added that Chris Tanev has made a big difference to Toronto. He thinks the team is improving and looks ready to take a step forward.&quot;I think that you've got a group that's really ready to take a big step forward,&quot; Grimson said.Grimson also praised the goaltending duo of Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz.&quot;I like the way this goaltending tandem has evolved,&quot; Grimson said. &quot;Stolarz and Woll together are really starting to coalesce, turning in meaningful starts. Woll emerges as your number one, but I really... I like this group, and I think there's a path to the top of the mountain. I really do.&quot;However, playoff performance remains a problem. The Leafs have lost seven straight Game 7s since 2004. Core players like Matthews struggled in big games, scoring just one goal in the Florida series. The offense went cold when it mattered most.Mitch Marner’s exit marks final chapter of Maple Leafs’ core fourFor the first time in nine years, the Toronto Maple Leafs will begin a season without Mitch Marner. He was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on July 1 in a sign-and-trade deal, before he was set to become a free agent. In return, the Leafs received forward Nicolas Roy.Marner signed an eight-year $96 million contract with Vegas. Free agent left winger Max Pacioretty knows that he's tough to replace.“There’s no comparable to him in the league,&quot; Pacioretty said in June, via Sportsnet. &quot;Just to be that smart and have your head up and see where everyone is on the ice at all times. Yeah, a lot of top players can play like that. But he’s on a whole other level.”With Marner gone, the Core Four era is over, and Toronto is turning its attention to winning with a new group.