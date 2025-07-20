Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat experiences 7.5 G-force during 600+miles per hour flight in Blue Angels' F/A-18 Super Hornet

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat had an unforgettable experience on Saturday. As part of the 2025 Thunder Over Michigan Air Show, he was chosen as a "Key Influencer" to fly with the elite Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron of the United States Navy.

Soaring alongside Blue Angels pilot Major Scott Laux, call sign "Goldie," in an F/A-18 Super Hornet jet, DeBrincat lived out a dream he never thought possible.

The flight took place at Willow Run Airport where DeBrincat had undergone a safety briefing earlier this week. DeBrincat admitted to being nervous at the start of the flight.

“That got me pretty nervous for the rest of the flight honestly. That was pretty crazy. I would say I’m not a huge fan of heights in general or being up there and doing all that stuff, but I definitely got more comfortable as we went through.” DeBrincat said. (per NHL.com)

During the approximately 30-minute flight, the jet reached speeds of 650 miles per hour and pulled up to 7.5 Gs at times, requiring DeBrincat to utilize the breathing techniques he practiced to withstand the intense forces on his body.

Major Laux praised DeBrincat for handling the intense flight, saying he “absolutely crushed it." After disembarking, Alex DeBrincat described the experience as “pretty wild,” adding that videos don't fully capture what it's like on board.

Major Scott Laux praised Alex DeBrincat

During the 45-minute flight, Laux performed several maneuvers, including one of his favorites—the Loop. As the plane climbs vertically and flips upside down at 10,000 feet, riders get a surreal view of the world below.

“Not everybody does, but [DeBrincat] did a really, really good job I would expect somebody, an athlete like that, to handle the G-force and be up for anything. That’s what I kept telling him, ‘Be an athlete,” Laux said.

DeBrincat admitted the experience was outside his comfort zone but said he was glad he got the chance to come out and do it.

