Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin drops hot take on how team's trade deadline strategy impacted playoff miss - "Didn't gain any momentum"

Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings missed the playoffs yet again in 2024-25.

It extends their lengthy postseason drought to nine consecutive seasons, the second-longest active drought in the NHL behind only the Buffalo Sabres (14 seasons). After losing to Tampa Bay in five games in the first round as a rookie, Dylan Larkin has not gotten a taste of playoff hockey since.

The Red Wings captain has enjoyed plenty of individual success in the regular season, though frustration is creeping in regarding the team's shortcomings. He was particularly unhappy with the lack of action from the front office during this year's trade deadline.

Larkin spoke to the media at locker room cleanout day on Monday morning and expressed his displeasure with the quiet deadline. Spittin' Chiclets shared the clip of his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"You got to come up with wins. And I think especially in March, it was hard, you know, that we didn't do anything. And then I felt the group kind of, we didn't gain any momentum from, from the trade deadline. And you know, guys were kind of down about it, so it'd be nice to add something and bring a little bit of a spark on the ice and maybe a morale boost as well," Larkin said.

Dylan Larkin still has another six years remaining on the eight-year, $69,600,000 contract extension signed with the Red Wings in 2023. He'll hope to lead the turnaround that brings playoff hockey back to Detroit in the near future.

Dylan Larkin showed at the 4 Nations Face-Off that he's a big game player

While he hasn't played in the postseason since 2015-16, Dylan Larkin has proven to show up in the biggest moments.

The 28-year-old had somewhat of a coming-out party for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Larkin registered two points (one goal, one assist) in four games at the tournament, including the game-winning goal in their round robin win over Team Canada. He quickly worked his way up the lineup with his strong play, providing a combination of skill and grit for head coach Mike Sullivan.

Dylan Larkin wants to play in more of those big games with the Red Wings, and he'll need general manager Steve Yzerman to do a better job constructing the roster around him. It all leads to an offseason that bears watching down in Detroit.

