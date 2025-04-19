Red Wings' Dylan Larkin laments disappointing season after failing to secure playoffs

Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings ended their season with a tough loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. They held a 3-1 lead entering the third period, but could not finish the game with a win.

Philippe Myers scored early in the third to cut the lead to one. The Red Wings tried to hold on, but Chris Tanev tied the game in the final seconds of the contest. Just 56 seconds into overtime, Scott Laughton scored and ended Detroit’s season.

Captain Dylan Larkin spoke honestly after the game.

“It’s a disappointing night to finish off a disappointing year,” he said (via clutchpoints.com).

Larkin noted that they had many games like this, where they let wins slip away. The team wanted to reach 40 wins, but fell short in the end. He said it was a reflection of how the season went.

“A lot of games like that, especially with how we had the lead, and we talked about it after the second period. There’s something to play for, to get the 40 wins was big for our team, and we didn’t do that. And it’s kind of a story of this season,” Dylan Larkin added.

Detroit went 9-13-2 after the 4 Nations Faceoff tournament. The team struggled for consistency during the final stretch. The loss to Toronto marked their ninth straight year without a playoff appearance, setting a new franchise record.

This is the first time Detroit has not improved its position since Steve Yzerman became general manager. The Red Wings finished the 2024-25 season with a 39-35-8 record.

Dylan Larkin is still looking for his first Stanley Cup win

Dylan Larkin did his best for Detroit this season. He scored 30 goals and provided 40 assists for 70 points. He was physically healthy throughout the season and played all 82 games with an average time on ice of 20:04 minutes. But, still, the team fell short in their pursuit of the Stanley Cup.

“You can put it a hundred different ways, but we just didn’t win hockey games and that’s on the guys in the room and it’s frustrating to go through it again and sit here outside of the playoffs,” Dylan Larkin said, (via NHL.com). “March was definitely not a good month for us and defined our season unfortunately."

This was his fifth 30-goal season and fourth in a row. He has come close to 70 points in each of his last four seasons. Larkin is playing his 10th season with the Detroit Red Wings and has not won a Stanley Cup yet.

