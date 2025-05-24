Red Wings' Dylan Larkin and wife Kenzy celebrate the arrival of their first child - "Our greatest dream come true"

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and his wife Kenzy have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lennyn Marie Larkin. She was born on May 19.

Kenzy and Dylan shared the news in an Instagram post on Friday, saying Lennyn is their greatest dream come true.

"Lennyn Marie Larkin - you are our greatest dream come true🕊️" Larkin said.

Dylan Larkin shared on her Instagram @kenzylarkin_

Friends and teammates shared their support, including Detroit Red Wings' official Instagram account, which commented with a heart emoji. Lucas Raymond added two heart emojis, and Evgeny Svechnikov added three to show their love.

Former teammate Anthony Mantha also congratulated the couple and said,

"Congrats guys!! ❤️"

Ken Daniels, the Red Wings’ play-by-play voice, posted,

"Big Congrats to the family ❤️❤️❤️Beautiful."

American football player Brock Wright's partner Carley Johnston said,

"Beautiful sweet girl!! What a blessing!! congrats to y’all 🌸🤍🎀"

Ashley Bertuzzi and former player Jakub Kindl also sent their best wishes.

The Larkins got married in August 2023. The news of Dylan Larkin's partner Kenzy giving birth to a newborn comes after two pregnancy losses, one in 2021 and another in 2023. Dylan took time away from the team after the 2023 loss.

They were open about their journey and Larkin shared a post in December 2023 on Instagram.

"This week my wife and I said goodbye to our baby," Larkin wrote in his Instagram post. "It’s hard to find words or positivity in this, but we greatly appreciate your support and understanding, and thank you for respecting our privacy."

Detroit Red Wings fans congratulate Dylan Larkin and wife Kenzy

Detroit Red Wings also shared a post for Dylan Larkin on X to announce the good news with the fans. The response from fans was quite positive after the couple's tragic journey.

"Congratulations to Dylan & Kenzy on the birth of their beautiful baby girl! Lennyn Marie Larkin, born May 19th. ❤️"

"Now all we need to do is get a PWHL team here for her to captain" a fan wrote.

"So, so happy for them. Welcome to the Wings fam, Lennyn! Can't wait to see you in the kids' fist bump line 🥰" another fan said.

"My goodness, what a beautiful baby!! Couldn't be happier for the family.🥰" a fan reacted.

This has become a special moment for the family and the Red Wings community. The support from teammates, NHL fans, and friends has been strong.

