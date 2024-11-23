Red Wings veteran goalie Cam Talbot expresses honor in being considered for Canada’s national team at 4 Nations Faceoff

Cam Talbot, the Detroit Red Wings' 37-year-old goaltender, is making a strong case for inclusion on Canada’s 4 Nations Faceoff roster. With a 12-season NHL career spanning eight teams, Talbot’s performance this season is cementing his reputation as a top contender for Canada’s national team.

Talbot leads Canadian goalies with a .920 save percentage, with .944 at even strength. Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde has voiced strong support for Talbot’s inclusion.

"Like, why not 'Talbs'?" Lalonde said (via NHL.com). "… I don't see why he would not be in that mix. "When (Talbot)egets his game in order, you know what you're getting, and if you can play the right way in front of him, it's going to be pretty consistent."

Cam Talbot expressed that simply being considered to represent Canada was an honor and feels grateful for the possibility.

"I don't know if I'm even in that conversation, to be quite honest with you," Talbot said. "But obviously if I were to be, it'd be an honor just to be even mentioned to wear the Canada crest on my chest for a tournament in any capacity — starter, backup, practice goalie."

His gold medal performance at the 2016 IIHF World Championship proves he can handle pressure. During that event, Talbot played a key role, leading Canada to gold with remarkable stats: a 1.25 goals-against average, a .940 save percentage and four shutouts. Talbot called it a career highlight, saying,

"That was just a surreal experience. I didn't expect them to roll with me the whole tournament. But it was one of the best experiences I've had in hockey."

Canada faces strong competition from the US, Finland and Sweden. Unlike past rosters featuring legendary goalies, this year’s choices focus on current performance. Talbot's reliable saves could be crucial for Canada’s structured play.

Patrick Kane praises Cam Talbot's work ethic and importance to Red Wings

Red Wings forward Patrick Kane praised Cam Talbot’s work ethic and reliability, highlighting his importance to Detroit this season.

"Every game, he's been incredible," Kane said. "… You can tell he's a hard worker off the ice, tries hard in practice, wants to stop pucks in practices, seems to enjoy the game too, so he's been awesome for us."

The rosters for the 4 Nations Faceoff will be announced on Dec. 4. Until then, Cam Talbot remains focused on helping the Red Wings improve their 8-9-2 record, which includes a 4-4-1 mark at home. Detroit faces a tough test against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. EST.

