"Ref thought that Quinn’s face assaulted McDavid’s stick": NHL fans react as Connor McDavid’s high stick on Quinn Hughes goes unnoticed

In a tense Game 2 between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilers, fans were left astounded as officials seemed blind to Connor McDavid's blatant high stick on Quinn Hughes. Despite Hughes bleeding from the contact, referees failed to penalize McDavid, sparking outrage among spectators.

The incident highlighted concerns over inconsistent officiating, with fans questioning whether certain players receive special treatment. Hughes was forced to exit from the ice with frustration as the game hung in the balance with a tied score of 2-2 in the second period.

Outraged fans took to X/ Twitter to vent their frustration at the apparent inconsistency in officiating, as one fan said:

"The ref thought that Quinn’s face assaulted McDavid’s stick"

Another fan also showed his anger as Hughes had to leave the game:

"Yet they sent Hughes off for bleeding. Then Hyman literally wrestles Silovs down behind the net with no call."

Critics pointed out the potential for a double minor penalty, as even the line judges could have intervened given the severity of Hughes' injury. Yet, the failure to recognize the infraction cast doubt on the officials' competence, leaving fans in anger.

"Refs had Oilers in 5. Doing their part." one fan said

"Somehow, oiler will still claim the refs are favouring Canucks" another fan said

"Nurse boarding the hell out of petey. No Call. McDusty sneakily high-sticking Hughes and drawing blood. No Call. Suter lightly bumps McDusty. Call. Make it make sense." one vented his anger

"yet the refs call all the other oiler penalties and missed all the calls on the canucks....very fair." another fan pointed

Some fans highlighted Connor McDavid's apparent dive to draw a call and shared their opinions on it.

"And then takes a dive 2 minutes after to get a call. What a joke" one fan said

"Now mcdavid fell and drew a penalty. Typical" another fan said

The game reached a critical juncture, with both teams 3-3 at the end of the regulation time.

Connor McDavid scores as Canucks and Oilers play to 3-3 stalemate

Elias Pettersson opened the scoring for the Canucks with a power-play goal early in the first period, assisted by J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes. However, the Oilers quickly responded with Leon Draisaitl capitalizing on a power play, tying the game at 1-1.

In the second period, Brock Boeser regained the lead for the Canucks with a tip-in goal assisted by Carson Soucy and Nikita Zadorov. But the Oilers struck back almost immediately, with Mattias Ekholm leveling the score at 2-2 just 23 seconds later, assisted by Connor McDavid and Draisaitl.

Late in the period, the Canucks reclaimed the lead with a goal from Zadorov, assisted by Miller.

In the third period, Connor McDavid once again displayed his skill, tying the game at 3-3 with a wrist shot goal, assisted by Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard. Despite both teams' efforts and several scoring chances, the deadlock persisted until the final buzzer.

The Oilers took the game in overtime to tie the series and head back home for the third game on Sunday.