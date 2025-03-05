"Refs were awful“ "Need more coaches to call out officials”: NHL fans react as Devils HC Sheldon Keefe gets fined $25,000 for ‘unprofessional conduct’

NHL fans weighed in on New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe being fined for his conduct during Sunday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Keefe was ejected from the game for reportedly acting out against referee Wes McCauley.

Keefe had protested after an upper-body injury to Devils center Jack Hughes saw no penalties being assessed against the Golden Knights. Hughes was forced to leave the ice and did not return.

NHL insider Chris Johnston broke the news about Keefe being fined on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

“The NHL has fined #NJDevils head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "unprofessional conduct directed at the officials" late in Sunday's game at Vegas.”

Hockey fans reacted to Johnston’s post. Most of them seemed to support Keefe’s actions and criticized the officials.

"Need more coaches to call out the officials," one fan reacted.

"Code for the refs were awful at their jobs. Again," another posted.

"Coaches held accountable, refs are not. seems logical," a user said.

"Automatic 25 grand for hurting the refs feelings. Coaches should start really getting their money's worth," another user said.

"Classic Sheldon," another fan posted.

Some hockey fans pointed to the perceived bad blood between McCauley and Keefe.

"But no conflict of interest between Wes and Sheldon right? Lol joke," one fan said.

"It's fun to see Devils fans come around to see what Leafs fans have been saying for years. Wes should not be allowed to ref games with Keefe. (shouldn't be allowed to ref period but that's just bc he sucks," another added.

"Beef" between Sheldon Keefe and Wes McCauley explained

Keefe and McCauley are connected through disgraced former sports agent David Frost, who represented Keefe when the latter was a junior player and is McCauley's brother-in-law.

Keefe testified against Frost when the latter was tried for sexual abuse against underage players he coached. His connection with McCauley was brought up whenever the latter was chosen to officiate a Toronto Maple Leafs game, the team Keefe was coaching then.

McCauley has penalized Keefe on more than one occasion in the NHL. But the hockey coach doesn't feel it is because of personal animosity.

"Not at all," Keefe said via The Hockey News in 2022. "Officials don't have any impact on the game and it's not my focus but Wes has treated me like a true professional the whole time I've been in this league and I've been very appreciative of that."

The New Jersey Devils are next in action against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

