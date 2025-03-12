Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has backed Connor Bedard following an underwhelming sophomore season with the Chicago Blackhawks. Bedard, compared to Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid since being drafted first overall in 2023, has been unable to meet the expectations set for him.

Ad

After a strong rookie season with 61 points and 22 goals in 68 games, Connor Bedard's performance has declined, managing only 17 goals and 52 points in 65 games this season.

Despite this, Nathan MacKinnon has backed Bedard, emphasizing that for a 19-year-old to be close to a point per game is remarkable.

"(Bedard's) a 19-year-old kid, and he's close to a point a game," MacKinnon told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "I'd have killed for that when I was 19. I had like 30 points. He's doing great."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

MacKinnon also faced a dip in production during his sophomore year. In 64 games, he managed only 38 points and 14 goals.

However, it wasn't until his fifth season that MacKinnon truly reached the level he's known for, exploding for 97 points. From that point, he became a dominant force in the league, and the rest is history.

Connor Bedard reflects on comments made by Nathan MacKinnon

Connor Bedard expressed gratitude for the praise he received from Nathan MacKinnon. The 19-year-old acknowledged MacKinnon's dominance in the league and said the compliment from a fellow competitor meant more than praise for him.

Ad

"Obviously, he's one of the top players in the league," Bedard said. "He's just been dominating, especially these last couple years. It means more when someone you're playing against, competing against, says something about you than a media person or someone like that. Obviously, it's nice of him to say that.

Bedard also added that he's trying to closely follow in MacKinnon's footsteps as he looks to learn and develop his playing style.

Ad

Nathan MacKinnon is having a dominant season in the league. The 29-year-old became the first player to record 100 points this season and leads all skaters with 102 points, including 27 goals and 75 assists in 66 games.

Meanwhile, Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks are just six points above the bottom-placed San Jose Sharks in the league standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama