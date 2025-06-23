"Reminds me a bit of Jonathan Toews" - NHL draft expert names underrated prospect he believes will break into top 4 as surprise pick

Caleb Desnoyers is starting to get more attention and has been compared to Jonathan Toews ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. He is considered a potential top-five pick right now but could go higher. NHL draft expert Kyle Woodlief believes Desnoyers may be picked in the top four.
Speaking on the NHL Network broadcast on Monday, Woodlief said Desnoyers impressed teams during the combine in Buffalo.
"I do think Caleb Desnoyers, who led Moncton to the Memorial Cup finals," Woodlief said. "You know, he really, really opened some eyes with the interviews that he put in with teams in Buffalo at the combine..."
The top four teams in the draft are the NY Islanders, San Jose Sharks, Chicago Blackhawks, and Utah Mammoth. Woodlief thinks Chicago or Utah may take Desnoyers at pick three or four.
" And I think he's going to wind up going either third to Chicago or fourth to Utah. I think he's going to squeeze into that top four." Woodlief added.
Desnoyers is 18 years old and plays center. He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 178 pounds. He shoots left and is from St. Hyacinthe, Quebec. He played for Moncton in the QMJHL last season.
In 56 games, Desnoyers scored 35 goals and had 49 assists. He helped Moncton reach the Memorial Cup Final. His strong play earned him a spot on the QMJHL All-Rookie Team.
Woodlief compared his play to Aleksander Barkov and said that Desnoyers reminds him of Jonathan Toews. Toews was a smart two-way player who could play in all situations.
"We all knew what a mature, two-way game he played," Woodlief said. "We were praising Barkov just recently, and he kind of plays that same 200-foot game, kind of like a Jonathan Toews as well. He reminds me a bit of Jonathan Toews. There's no aspect of his game that isn't well above average, and his maturity and his leadership abilities."
NHL scout JF Damphousse praised 2025 NHL Draft prospect Caleb Desnoyers
Caleb Desnoyers' playing style evidently features a solid two-way play. Several scouts have said that he is good in all areas of the ice. Jean-Francois Damphousse called him a jack of all trades.
"(Desnoyers is a) Jack of all trades, Damphousse said. "He has a two-way presence – is very reliable in all 3 zones."
So, teams at the NHL draft may value Desnoyers' steady and smart play. He may not be the flashiest player, but he is solid in every way.
