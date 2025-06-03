"Reminds me a lot of Bergeron" - Brad Marchand reserves special praise for Panthers teammate comparing him to six-time Selke Trophy-winner

Brad Marchand is heading back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2019, though this time around it's as a member of the Florida Panthers.

After winning the Stanley Cup in his first full NHL season, the greatest trophy in sports has eluded the star winger ever since. Marchand's been through the heartbreak of losing in the finals in 2013 and then again in 2019. It has all fueled him to make another run at it as his legendary career winds down.

The trade deadline deal sending Brad Marchand to Florida shocked the hockey world. Why would Boston have sent their captain to a bitter rival? Because that's where Marchand wanted to go, and we can all understand why that was.

The longtime Bruin has fit in like a glove on the Panthers and has found immediate chemistry on what has become the best third line in hockey with Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell.

Marchand spoke about Luostarinen in an article for ESPN by Greg Wyshynski and heaped praise on his new linemate. Wyshynski shared the link to the piece on X (formerly Twitter).

"He plays a man's game. He plays through bodies. He's hard on pucks, wins a lot of battles... He's very, very skilled. He's great with the puck. He doesn't force plays. He's very smart in the way that he plays... He's so defensively good with the stick. It reminds me a lot of Bergy, where he leads with the stick a lot, kills a lot of plays that way, and creates offense from that," Marchand said of Luostarinen.

Eetu Luostarinen has been an unsung hero for Florida in these playoffs, racking up 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 17 games thus far.

Brad Marchand is cherishing another opportunity to compete for the Cup

At 37 years old, Brad Marchand knows this might be one of, if not the last, Stanley Cup runs of his career.

NHL.com writer Amalie Benjamin wrote an article with some of Marchand's comments as he prepares for his fourth Stanley Cup Finals appearance. The NHL shared the link to the article on X.

"I hope it's not (my last). But realistically, I have a few years left. Hopefully, I can have another run, but if not, hopefully can take advantage of this one," Marchand said.

Despite his age, Brad Marchand has been very productive with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) through 17 games this postseason.

He and the Florida Panthers are set to take on the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday night in Edmonton. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

