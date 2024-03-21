"Repeat offender, at least a 5-game suspension": Fans react to Tom Wilson's high stick on Noah Gregor, landing him a double-minor

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson drew ire from fans after a vicious high-stick on Toronto Maple Leafs Noah Gregor during Wednesday's game at the Capital One Arena, resulting in a double minor penalty for Wilson.

The incident occurred with 7:48 remaining in the third period while Gregor was skating with the puck along the sideline. The Maple Leafs emerged victorious 7-3, led by Auston Matthews' impressive performance of two goals and three assists.

Max Domi contributed significantly with four assists, aiding the Maple Leafs in snapping a two-game losing streak.

Despite Alex Ovechkin's two-goal effort for the Capitals, their three-game winning streak came to an end. Goalie Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves in the losing effort. Ovechkin has five goals in three games.

However, the aforementioned incident sparked debate on X (formerly Twitter) among fans regarding Tom Wilson's suspension, which many reckon should have been more.

"He BETTER get suspended for that. Swinging your stick like that is not a hockey play. Repeat offender, that's at least a 5-game suspension," one tweeted.

While others criticized the severity of the high stick of Tom Wilson on Gregor.

Some fans defended Tom Wilson's action, though:

Some said that Tom Wilson's actions were intentional:

Auston Matthews leads Maple Leafs to victory amid Tom Wilson's controversial play

Auston Matthews wasted no time giving Toronto a 1-0 lead 16 seconds into the game. Max Domi set up Matthews with a precise pass behind the net for the opening goal.

Early in the second period, William Nylander extended the Maple Leafs' lead, firing a shot over Charlie Lindgren's shoulder from the right face-off circle. However, Alex Ovechkin quickly responded for the Capitals with a power-play goal at 9:57, courtesy of John Carlson's setup.

Matthews struck again at 12:59, notching his NHL-leading 57th goal of the season to make it 3-1 for Toronto. Connor McMichael brought the Capitals within one at 13:34, banking in a rebound off Joseph Woll.

Although Matthews seemed to complete a hattrick later in the period, the goal was overturned due to an offside call. Nonetheless, the Maple Leafs continued to dominate, with Domi's shot deflecting off Jake McCabe and past Lindgren to make it 4-2 before the second intermission.

Ovechkin kept the Capitals in the game with his second goal at 6:42 of the third period, but Toronto responded with goals from Bobby McMann and Tyler Bertuzzi, extending their lead to 6-3.

John Tavares sealed victory with a power-play goal at 16:02, securing the 7-3 win for the Maple Leafs.