Report: Oilers GM Stan Bowman files motion to quash a subpoena demanding his deposition in sexual assault allegation case

According to Rick Westhead of TSN, the Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman has filed a motion to quash a subpoena that would require him to give a deposition in a sexual assault lawsuit against the Chicago Blackhawks. The lawsuit was initiated by a former player referred to as John Doe, who alleges the Blackhawks failed to act on sexual assault claims against former video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Bowman, who served as the Blackhawks' GM during the time of the allegations, reportedly argued that the subpoena was not properly served. He contended that since he resides in Edmonton, the court in question lacks personal jurisdiction over him.

"Former Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman has filed a court motion to quash a subpoena for him to be deposed in a lawsuit filed by a former Blackhawks player referred to as John Doe.

"Bowman, who is now the Edmonton Oilers GM, argued he was not properly served the subpoena because his home is in Edmonton and the court does not have personal jurisdiction over him because he is a resident and citizen of Canada," Westhead posted on X.

The legal action follows a previous settlement between the Chicago Blackhawks and former player Kyle Beach, who made similar allegations against Aldrich. The current lawsuit by John Doe seeks to hold the Blackhawks accountable for their handling of the assault claims.

GM Stan Bowman weighs in on Edmonton Oilers' Stanley Cup hunt

Bowman served as the GM of the Chicago Blackhawks from 2009 to 2021, leading the franchise to three Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

In a January interview, he was questioned about his experience in rebuilding the Cup-winning Blackhawks and if he viewed Edmonton as a similar project.

"Yes, I think there's some accuracy to that. It is a challenge, but it's something that I actually enjoy, putting the pieces together in a different way but keeping the key pieces in place that are critical to your team's success,” he said.

The Oilers made it to the final last year, where they fell in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers. Bowman and the Oilers will hope to make a similar run and bring the Cup home this time.

