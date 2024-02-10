"Respect Cole for not totally destroying him" - NHL fans react as Canucks' Ian Cole and Alex DeBrincat get into huge brawl

Vancouver Canucks Cole and the Detroit Red Wings Alex DeBrincat engaged in a heated brawl in a recent NHL showdown between the two teams. The altercation erupted during the second period of the game, triggering a full-blown brawl involving several players from both teams.

Sportsnet captured the intense moment and shared it on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption,

"Alex DeBrincat and Ian Cole drop em'."

The video prompted a flurry of reactions from NHL fans, with one fan praising DeBrincat for his aggressive stance:

"Good on DeBrincat gotta respect that and respect Cole for not totally destroying him lol."

Another was surprised by DeBrincat's unexpected move, acknowledging it as a rallying point for his team:

"Honestly wasn’t expecting that, good fight for the cat to spark his team."

However, not all fans viewed the brawl in a positive light, with one observer speculating about potential penalties for DeBrincat:

"That looks like two for instigating for DeBrincat. Made a beeline for Cole after the whistle."

Despite this, another fan couldn't help but acknowledge DeBrincat's resilience:

"Kinda enjoy seeing the cat get filled in, but that is a tough little fella if we’re being honest."

Red Wings' 4-3 OT win over Canucks, where we saw Ian Cole and Alex DeBrincat's brawl

The Vancouver Canucks faced an all-too-familiar scenario as they conceded the first goal for the fifth consecutive game. Despite this trend, they maintained their league-leading status in opening the scoring this season.

The Canucks regrouped, focusing on fundamental tactics like forechecking and puck possession. Though their power play showed promise, it failed to convert. Nils Hoglander's goal leveled the score, marking Elias Pettersson's first 5v5 point in nine games.

A lengthy penalty kill tested their resilience, with Noah Juulsen and Dakota Joshua excelling defensively. Filip Hronek's goal shifted momentum in the Red Wings' favor, but the Canucks responded swiftly, with Pettersson adding to their tally. Alex DeBrincat's fight with Ian Cole further intensified the game.

Despite the Canucks' efforts, the Wings tied the score in the third period. Daniel Sprong's penalty helped Vancouver regain the lead, but they couldn't capitalize. Overtime saw a defensive lapse, leading to a penalty shot for Detroit, sealing its victory.