"Revenge game" - Paul Bissonnette backs $65,408,000 Maple Leafs star to bounce back against Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner faced scrutiny ahead of Game 3 against the Boston Bruins. Despite the Maple Leafs returning home with a 1-1 tie after the first two road games in their first-round playoff series, Marner's performance has drawn attention, particularly his lack of production on the score sheet.

"Feeling a Mitch Marner revenge game tonight. Time to silence the haters," former NHL player Paul Bissonnette remarked on X, echoing the sentiment of many fans expecting a resurgence from the talented forward.

Marner's quiet start to the postseason contrasts with his impressive regular-season performance. After signing a lucrative $65,408,000 contract in 2019, Marner has been a consistent performer for the Leafs, maintaining a point-per-game pace for the past six seasons.

However, playoff success has remained elusive for both Marner and the team, with the winger's recent postseason performance coming under scrutiny.

Featured on the cover of the Toronto Sun with the headline "The Invisible Leaf," Marner's current struggles have not gone unnoticed.

Columnist Steve Simmons urged Marner to rise to the occasion:

"It’s time now for him to embrace the pain and be the player he knows he can be."

Despite his recent point drought, Marner's coach, Sheldon Keefe, has publicly praised his overall contributions on the ice. Keefe highlighted Marner's defensive skills and his pivotal role in matchups against top opponents, like David Pastrnak of the Bruins.

Keefe said (via theathletic.com):

“I thought this is a night here where Mitch Marner, I thought he’s all over the game, too. He’s making plays offensively for us at different times. Great defensive plays. He’s playing almost every shift against Pastrnak and doing a really good job helping us there (and on the) penalty kill.”

As the Maple Leafs prepare for Game 3 against the Bruins, all eyes will be on Marner to deliver a standout performance and silence the critics.

Toronto Maple Leafs secured 3-2 win against Boston Bruins

In a thrilling playoff matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Boston Bruins, Toronto managed to even the series at one game apiece with a 3-2 victory on Monday.

Max Domi's precise pass set up Auston Matthews for the crucial tiebreaking goal in the third period, showcasing their dynamic connection. Matthews, the NHL's goal-scoring leader, contributed a goal and two assists, while Domi also found the back of the net. Despite Boston's early lead, Toronto rallied to secure the win, fueled by John Tavares' tying goal.

The game saw goaltending excellence from Toronto's Ilya Samsonov and Boston's Linus Ullmark, with Samsonov making 27 saves. Controversial calls and disallowed goals added to the intensity, but Toronto ultimately emerged victorious, ending an eight-game losing streak against Boston dating back to 2022.

With the series now tied, both teams gear up for pivotal games on Toronto's home ice, aiming to gain the upper hand in their quest for playoff success.