"Reverse sweep incoming" "We'll get it done on Monday": NHL fans react to NY Rangers' potential sweep Game 4 loss to Carolina Hurricanes

Fans reacted as the Carolina Hurricanes staved off elimination by edging past the NY Rangers with a 4-3 victory at PNC Arena in a thrilling Game 4 on Saturday. Brady Skjei's power-play goal in the waning moments of the third period broke the deadlock, breathing new life into the Hurricanes' playoff hopes.

Will Cuylle and Barclay Goodrow notched up goals for the NY Rangers, while Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves, albeit in a losing effort. The defeat marks the first of the postseason for the Rangers, who had previously shown formidable dominance.

X/ Twitter is ablaze with reactions from fans of both teams pouring in after the dramatic game. NY Rangers fans remain confident in their team's ability to close out the series, with one saying:

"A little disappointed, but we’ll get it done on Monday!!! Love you guy

Hurricanes fans' hopes of an improbable comeback burns brightly. as one of their fans commented:

"Reverse sweep incoming"

Fans are showing a diverse range of emotions to the Rangers' loss in the game:

"Tough loss, but now the pressure of the streak is off. Let’s go BLUE!!" one fan said

"Whatever. Weren’t going 16-0. Staple Trouba and Gus to the press box and Beat the living shit out of them Monday." another fan said

"See you Monday. Have a good night." one fan chimed in

"go home and win it in front of the home crowd boys :) yall got it!!" one fan reacted

Some fans pointed out the referees for a controversial penalty call:

"Refs had to call a borderline penalty with 3 mins to go to make sure theres a game 5, Is what it is… move on and win game 5" one fan said

"You can't make that call with 3 minutes left in a tie playoff game. Refs decided that one." another fan said

For the Hurricanes, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Stefan Noesen and Sebastian Aho found the back of the net, backed by a solid 22-save performance from goaltender Andersen.

Despite the loss, the NY Rangers maintain a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series, with Game 5 slated for New York on Monday.

Hurricanes claim vital 4-3 win over NY Rangers: Game Recap

Kuznetsov opened the scoring for the Hurricanes just a minute and 51 seconds into the first period with a precise top-shelf wrist shot, putting them ahead 1-0.

Noesen doubled their lead at 6:33, capitalizing on a rebound to make it 2-0. Cuylle swiftly responded for the NY Rangers, narrowing the gap to 2-1 at 8:06 with a breakaway goal.

Aho extended Carolina's lead to 3-1 at 15:29 of the first period with a quick one-timer off Guentzel's pass. Goodrow pulled the Rangers closer, making it 3-2 at 12:43 of the second period with a deflection in the slot. Lafrenière leveled the scores at 3-3 for the Rangers at 2:04 of the third period, sneaking a backhanded shot past Andersen.

Skjei broke the deadlock with a power-play goal at 16:49 of the third period, firing a one-timer from the blue line to give the Hurricanes a 4-3 lead.

It marked their first power-play goal of the series after going 0-for-16. With just over three minutes remaining, the Hurricanes secured the win.