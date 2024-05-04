Following a tight victory over the Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet found himself at the center of a humorous post-game exchange. During an interview with NHL on TNT, Tocchet revealed the source of a notable cut on his head, attributing it to the cheap razors provided by the Predators.

In response to a question about his apparent shaving mishap, Tocchet quipped:

"No, the Preds, they got these cheap razors. I butchered my head a few times here."

He went on to explain how he managed the aftermath:

"So, Victoria, our PR girl, she gave me her makeup. It was a little bit of makeup."

Despite the light-hearted moment͏,͏ Tocche͏t's Canucks are gearing u͏p͏ for a cha͏llengin͏g series against the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL playoff͏s. Reflec͏ting on their͏ recent victory͏, Tocchet acknowledged the t͏ough roa͏d ahead:

"We're in for a tough series."

The Canucks clinched their spot in the second round with a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Predators in Game 6, with Pius Suter securing the lone goal late in the third period. Goalie Arturs Silovs played a crucial role in the victory, earning his first NHL shutout with 28 saves.

Rick Tocchet praised Silovs' composure under pressure:

“You just see his demeanor, even when he was up as the third goalie, he was in practice and he works on his game. He’s juggling. He does these routines for hours in the hallway. You can just tell the moment is not too big. He’s calm in the net."

The Canucks are preparing for a second-round clash with the Edmonton Oilers.

Rick Tocchet is among the finalists for the Jack Adams Award

The NHL announced its finalists for the prestigious Jack Adams Award, among them are Rick Tocchet and other distinct candidates including Rick Bowness and Andrew Brunette. Tocchet had an amazing year with the Canucks.

During his first complete term for Canucks as the head coach, Tocchet engineered quite a comeback story; thus taking them to the first spot in Pacific Division with an impressive record of 50-23-9. This showed significant progress in comparison to the previous season where the Canucks finished 22nd overall in the league standings.

Under Rick Tocchet's guidance, the Canucks gained position in key statistical categories, ranking sixth overall in both offense and defense throughout the campaign. Additionally, Vancouver boasted the 11th-best power play.

Tocchet's impact extended beyond the scoreboard, as he successfully steered the Canucks back to the postseason after a hiatus since the 2019-20 season.

On the other hand, Rick Bowness, in his second season with the Winnipeg Jets,͏ guided the team to an impressive 52-24-6 record, securing second place in the Central Division and fourth overall in ͏the league sta͏ndings.

Andrew Bru͏nette embarked on his first full-time head coaching role with the Nashvi͏lle Predators, steering the team to ͏a late-season surge and clinchin͏g a͏ postseason berth with a 47-30-5 record, resulting in a balanced performance as the team ranked 14th in defense and 10th in offense.