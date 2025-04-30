Rick Tocchet has announced that he will not be returning as the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks.

Tocchet’s decision follows a disappointing season in which the team posted a 38-30-14 record and fell six points short of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.

Tocchet was in the final year of his three-year contract. Though his deal was set to end on June 30, he decided to step down as head coach.

"I'm choosing to move on from the Vancouver Canucks," Tocchet said via NHL.com. "Family is a priority, and with my contract lapsing, this becomes the opportune time.

"While I don't know where I'm headed, or exactly how this will play out for me over the near term, I feel like this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey," he added.

Last season, Tocchet led the team to a 50-23-9 record, a Pacific Division title, and a second-round playoff appearance before they were knocked out by the Edmonton Oilers. He won the Jack Adams Award that year.

Tocchet also expressed his thanks to the Canucks' management, ownership and players:

“Regardless of our results, I always felt your heart and effort was there. I was honored to be your coach… I’ve enjoyed my time here, and I wish everyone the best.”

Rick Tocchet recorded 108-65-27 in three seasons with Vancouver and holds a 286-265-87 career coaching record over nine seasons. He helped the Pittsburgh Penguins win two Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 as an assistant coach.

Canucks President Jim Rutherford surprised by Rick Tocchet's decision

Canucks President Jim Rutherford said he was caught off guard by Rick Tocchet's decision to leave his role as head coach of Vancouver.

On Tuesday morning, Rutherford received calls from both Tocchet and his agent, with Tocchet sharing that he felt it was time for a fresh start and wanted to move closer to his family on the East Coast.

"He felt he needed a change, and part of that for personal reasons," Rutherford said during a press conference. "He wanted to move back to the eastern part of the United States and be closer to his family, and that's pretty much where it is at this point. But obviously we're very disappointed."

Rutherford hadn't anticipated the need for a coaching change, so the search for a new coach will start soon as they look ahead to the offseason.

