Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet expressed confidence in the Canucks' ability to succeed despite ongoing trade rumors surrounding star forwards J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.

The rumors and outside noise have sparked speculation about a potential rift between the two players, leading to negativity both in the dressing room and among fans.

However, despite the outside noise, the Canucks have shown resilience and teamwork, building a three-game streak, with the latest 3-1 victory coming against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday.

Tocchet emphasized the importance of each player focusing on their individual performance while relying on one another as a team. He acknowledged the external distractions but highlighted that positive attitudes within the team can help them overcome any negativity.

"I mean, you know, you each individual has to just bring their game, and then collectively as a group, rely on each other. There's a lot of noise, like you said, and sometimes that packs up people, positive people can overcome a lot of outside stuff," Tocchet said post-game.

The Vancouver Canucks have improved their record to 23-17-10 and currently hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

They are only two points behind the LA Kings, who are in second place in the Pacific Division. The Canucks will aim to keep their winning momentum going when they face the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center on Friday.

The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

Vancouver Canucks win third straight and moved to wild card spot

On Wednesday, the Nashville Predators hosted the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena. The Canucks delivered a solid performance by defeating the Preds 3-1 and securing their third straight victory.

Nils Hoglander opened the scoring for the Canucks, giving them a 1-0 lead at 7:11 into the first period. Just over a minute later, Tommy Novak equalized for the Predators, making it 1-1. However, this was the only goal the Preds managed to score throughout the game.

Linus Karlsson restored the Vancouver Canucks' lead to 2-1 at 1:28 into the second period. In the final period, Pius Suter scored on the power play with less than 20 seconds remaining, sealing the win for the Canucks with an empty-net goal.

Quinn Hughes accumulated two points, and Thatcher Demko delivered a solid performance between the pipes, making 31 saves on the night.

