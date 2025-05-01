Rick Tocchet’s agent, Steve Mountain, has denied rumors linking Tocchet with the Philadelphia Flyers. These rumors were present before the Vancouver Canucks' announcement on Wednesday morning that Tocchet won't return as their coach next season.

On Wednesday, Mountain, on the Donnie and Dhali podcast, said that neither he nor Tocchet has had any contact with the Flyers. According to Mountain, they are only aware of the speculation seen in the media.

"I've had zero conversations (with Flyers) and Rick has had zero conversations with the Flyers or anyone from the Flyers so we don't know," Mountain said (7:00 onwards). "We see the same speculation that you guys see and hear."

Mountain added that the rumors have indicated that the Flyers might have interest, but no talks have happened. He said that he can’t predict the Flyers' plans.

"We are led to believe that Philly would have an interest, but at this point, I can't project what they will or won't do," Mountain said. "I think they'd be guys that are interesting to work with. Short of that I don't know."

Rick Tocchet joined the Canucks in January 2023 and finished with a 108-65-27 record as their coach.

Rick Tocchet didn't indicate a Flyers move in his statement

In his statement following the announcement, Rick Tocchet said that he's stepping away because of the expiry of his contract and to spend more time with his family. He said that it's the right time for him to explore other options in the sport as he announced his exit from Vancouver.

"I'm choosing to move on from the Vancouver Canucks. Family is a priority, and with my contract lapsing, this becomes the opportune time," Tocchet (via NHL.com).

"While I don't know where I'm headed, or exactly how this will play out. ... this is the right time for me to explore other opportunities in and around hockey."

Tocchet helped the Canucks reach the playoffs for the first time in four years but lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the second round. The Canucks had the option to extend his contract but decided not to use it. President Jim Rutherford said that they still hoped Tocchet would stay, but the coach chose to leave.

"We did everything in our power to keep him, but ... Rick felt he needed a change," Rutherford said (via NHL.com).

Rick Tocchet has been involved in the NHL for many years, both as a player and a coach. He won a Stanley Cup as a player with the Penguins in 1992 and two more as an assistant coach, in 2016 and 2017.

