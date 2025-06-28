“RIP Silovs” “Solidifies Demko trade”: Hockey fans react as Canucks take goalie Aleksei Medvedev as 47th overall in NHL Draft

The Vancouver Canucks' goaltending situation just got a whole lot more interesting.

Ad

There was already quite a bit of controversy surrounding the competition in Vancouver's crease, and Saturday's second-round draft pick will only increase the noise.

Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin selected goaltender Aleksei Medvedev 47th overall with their second pick of the 2025 draft. Medvedev spent the 2024-25 season in the OHL with the London Knights.

Given that Thatcher Demko, Kevin Lankinen, and Arturs Silovs are all still in the fold, many are jumping to conclusions about what this could mean for their futures.

Ad

Trending

NHL fans have started reacting to the Canucks draft pick on X (formerly Twitter).

"RIP Silovs," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That pretty much solidifies a Silovs or Demko trade," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Were too many good players left to go goalie," added another fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

More reactions poured in on X.

"I just assumed this guy was Russian with that name lol," one fan wrote on X.

"Death, Taxes and Goalie controversies," added one fan.

"Not sure why everyones thinking this “solidifies” a Demko or Silovs trade…Goalies take time to develop. This is a simple move of continuing to stash a good goalie core," one last fan added.

Ad

Aleksei Medvedev is just 17 years old and went 22-8-2 with a 2.79 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage, and three shutouts last year in London.

The Canucks have a decision to make in net

Something has to give in Vancouver. Kevin Lankinen signed a big extension last season, Arturs Silovs has been a stud in the AHL, and now Thatcher Demko is entering the final year of his contract.

Ad

According to TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston, the Canucks are trying to extend Demko, which could result in one of the other two getting moved. Benchrates shared the quote from Johnston on X.

"Right now it does seem as if the Canucks are focused on trying to get Demko signed, which is interesting. Perhaps that means someone else could be going out the door," Johnston said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Demko has one more year remaining on the five-year, $25,500,000 contract extension he signed with the Canucks in 2021.

On the other hand, Silovs just won the Calder Cup and was the MVP of the AHL playoffs. If Vancouver does decide to shop him, they could receive a very nice haul in return for one of the best up-and-coming netminders in hockey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama