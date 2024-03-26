"Ripped a piece of me": Darcy Tucker discloses how his exit from Toronto Maple Leafs eventually led him to retire from NHL

Former Toronto Maple Leafs player Darcy Tucker recently opened up about his departure from the team in a candid interview on the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast. Tucker, a gritty forward known for his tenacity on the ice, revealed the emotional toll of leaving his beloved Toronto and how it impacted both his career and personal life:

"It kind of ripped a piece of me. I'm a Toronto guy. I like the bright lights...it takes a special person to not mind being the hated guy and the villain and, and that part of it."

For Tucker, a Toronto native who relished the city's vibrant atmosphere and embraced his role as both a fan favorite and a polarizing figure, leaving the Maple Leafs was a profound blow. He admitted that the transition to Colorado left him feeling like a piece of him was missing, which led to his decision to eventually retire from the NHL.

The decision to leave Toronto also had personal ramifications for Tucker. He ended up prioritizing his family's well-being over his hockey career, recognizing that uprooting them for another stint in the NHL was no longer feasible or desirable:

"It was never going to be something where I could continue. My kids tell me all the time, you're 40 some odd games away from a thousand. Dad we could have had those silver sticks in our rooms. And I'm like, 'Guys, I wasn't picking my family up and moving anymore.'"

Despite receiving offers to continue playing, Darcy Tucker ultimately chose to prioritize his family's happiness and stability. He grew weary of the constant travel and grueling demands of professional hockey, longing instead to spend quality time with his children and support them in their own pursuits, whether it be hockey or dance recitals.

Looking at Darcy Tucker's NHL career and departure from Toronto

Darcy Tucker's NHL journey was marked by resilience and determination. Drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in 1993, he carved out a successful career spanning nearly a thousand games with stints in Montreal, Tampa Bay, Toronto and Colorado. Tucker played seven years in the early oughts for the Maple Leafs, registering several 20-goal seasons for the club.

Darcy Tucker's departure from the Maple Leafs stemmed from a tumultuous period for the team. Despite signing a lucrative four-year deal worth $3 million annually, complete with a no-movement clause, Tucker found himself on the outs as the organization sought to shake up its roster.

The Maple Leafs ultimately bought out his contract, prompting Tucker's move to the Colorado Avalanche.