Rival coach makes his feelings known about Auston Matthews-less Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-2) have been without Auston Matthews for the last six games. The Maple Leafs captain has been sidelined since Nov. 3 with a mysterious upper-body injury that prompted a recent trip to Germany for medical analysis.

They've gone 5-1 without their captain, a brilliant streak that will be tested against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. Ahead of their important tilt, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy revealed his feelings on the "depleted" roster he faces.

"Well, Marner is always a threat. Nylander, my days in Boston, he was a Bruins killer. John (Tavares) is having a great year. They still have lots of offensive threats," Cassidy said.

The coach went on to praise the defense and coaching from Craig Berube:

"They’re tighter defensively in front of their net, taking care of business," Cassidy said. "Probably a different animal than I’m used to seeing. I’ve seen lots of (Berube’s) teams before, so we know they’re going to play hard, they’re going to play together."

The Golden Knights may face a team without its captain and star player, but they will not take them lightly.

Craig Berube opens up on Toronto Maple Leafs' star's recovery

For the last few weeks, there's been an air of mystery and controversy around the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has been out and unable to even skate in practice, but there's no diagnosis or timetable.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still without Auston Matthews (Credits: IMAGN)

On Monday, Toronto coach Craig Berube opened up on the Maple Leafs's captain's situation via ESPN:

"It's a little bit of a holding pattern," Berube said. "He isn't getting worse, so that's a good thing. It takes time, it's taking long. It is what it is. He's doing what he needs to do to get healthy and get back in the lineup. Our team needs to push on without him right now," he added.

Matthews flew to Munich for some medical analysis recently. The upper-body injury has allegedly troubled him since the preseason and now the Leafs want to exercise a lot of caution with their star.

