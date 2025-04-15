On Monday, Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch updated fans that defenseman Mattias Ekholm will not play in the first round of the playoffs. This was a big setback for the team hoping to win the Stanley Cup after last year's Game 7 loss.

NHL insider Rob Brown spoke on Monday, April 14 about the Edmonton Oilers’ defense. He joined Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne on "Sportsnet 590 The FAN." Brown first talked about Darnell Nurse and said he is having a fantastic rebound year.

"He (Nurse) struggled last year. He did not have a great playoff, but he's been probably the Oilers’ most consistent defenseman this year. " Brwn said.

Brown said Nurse simplified his game and is playing with more edge. He expects Nurse to play key minutes and handle top matchups. The NHL insider then said Evan Bouchard needs to play better.

Bouchard had 32 points in last year’s playoffs. He scored six goals and 26 assists with a +14 rating. This season, he had 67 points in 80 games. He averaged over 23 minutes of ice time. Brown believes he can handle more responsibility.

"They're going to need Evan Bouchard to play like he did in the playoffs last year," Brown said. "It's been a struggle this year at times for Evan Bouchard. He's capable of more, and they're going to need more if Ekholm’s not in the lineup."

Brown believes with Ekholm out, Bouchard must step up.

Oilers coach confirmed Mattias Ekholm's absence

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch talked to the media on Monday about Mattias Ekholm. He mentioned an undisclosed injury and said that he would not return soon.

“Not confirmed, but it looks like Mattias will be out for a while and won’t be returning any time soon,” Knoblauch said, (via NHL.com). “He’s not playing tonight and not playing in the first round of the playoffs... Mattias is very valuable to our team, No. 1, just being a puck-moving defenseman and putting up points,”

Mattias Ekholm played briefly against the San Jose Sharks but left after two shifts. Knoblauch praised Ekholm’s 26 points at 5-on-5, ranking high among defensemen.

The Oilers will play their last regular-season game on Wednesday against the Sharks.

