Rockets owner keen on bringing NHL team to Houston amid Arizona Coyotes relocation speculation: Reports 

The Arizona Coyotes may have another city interested in their services. Tilman Fertitta, owner of the NBA's Houston Rockets, is reportedly resolute in his ambition to bring professional hockey to Houston, marking a significant step forward in the city's sports landscape.

Fertitta's aspirations for an NHL team in Houston have been long-standing, dating back to his acquisition of the Rockets in 2017 for a staggering $2.2 billion.

In a recent report by the Houston Chronicle, Fertitta reaffirmed his dedication to the endeavor, saying:

"We would like to work to get an NHL team in Houston. I'm working on it."

This commitment echoes sentiments expressed by Fertitta shortly after acquiring the Rockets, where he voiced his desire to see the Toyota Center bustling with activity throughout the year.

Is Houston a leading candidate to get an NHL expansion team over other cities also vying for teams as Arizona Coyotes look for a destination?

The Toyota Center, home to the Houston Rockets, boasts a substantial seating capacity, making it an attractive venue for a potential NHL franchise. Fertitta's vision extends beyond mere ambition; as he envisions the Toyota Center as a hub for sports and entertainment, capable of accommodating a diverse array of events and drawing crowds year-round.

While Houston has never hosted an NHL team of its own, it has a rich history with hockey, notably with the Houston Aeros. The Aeros, who played in various leagues over the years, including the World Hockey Association and the American Hockey League, called the Toyota Center home from 2003 to 2013, cultivating a local fan base and showcasing the city's appetite for hockey.

Fertitta's pursuit of an NHL franchise has gained traction in recent months, with reports indicating ongoing discussions with the NHL. Speculation has intensified following reports of the Arizona Coyotes potentially relocating to Utah, prompting the NHL to consider alternative arrangements for the upcoming season.

Houston has been on the front lines of requesting an NHL team be brought to South Texas for what seems like years. The Houston Aeros once had a storied tradition in the AHL as the minor league affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, among others. However, when Wild brass wanted their team a little closer to home base, a move was prompted to Des Moines, Iowa, leaving Houston without a hockey team.

Houston is just one of many suitors looking to add a hockey team to their portfolio. Utah and Salt Lake City could be acquiring the Arizona Coyotes soon should their stadium deal in Phoenix not come through. Atlanta has been in talks for expansion as well.

Cities like Kansas City, Quebec, Hamilton and New Orleans have also thrown their hat in the ring in the hopes of NHL expansion or an Arizona Coyotes relocation. Only time will tell who the lucky city, or cities, will be should the NHL decide to expand.