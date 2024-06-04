"Ronaldo of Hockey' - When IShowSpeed reacted to Connor McDavid's insane solo goal

The old IShowSpeed YouTube video from February 14, 2023, which reviews Connor McDavid's performance, is circulating all over the internet. Darren Watkins Jr., known online as IShowSpeed, is an American rapper and YouTuber.

In the YouTube video, he is commenting on the game between the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Rangers on YouTube. McDavid's goal in the game startled the YouTuber, who compared him to Cristiano Ronaldo, a legendary football player.

"This Conor McDavid guy let's see how good he is bro. God damn he's like the messy up I mean he's like the Ronaldo of like hockey bro," Watkins Jr. said in the video.

"God damn no no no no that was actually a good goal I'll be honest. that was actually a sick go I'm beyond okay all right all right okay okay now does Connor McDavid do this good"

The Florida Panthers are set to prepare for game one of the Stanley Cup Finals at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, and TVAS.

During the media press conference, a lot of questions were asked of Panthers coach Paul Maurice when the Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl secured a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars, advancing the Oilers to the Stanley Cup finals.

“But I don’t have one," Maurcie said. "We saw a bunch of different rotations whether Leon Draisaitl plays with Connor McDavid or not, and that changes some of the dynamic you’ve got to prepare for, But these two men, you can’t play a 1-on-1 game with them.

"They’re just too fast, too strong, too skilled, so it’s just a five-man defensive game, and everything else that’s going to come out of my mouth would be cliché,” Maurice said (via NHL.COM)

“Their defensive analytics are almost as good as ours,” Maurice said. “We’re a way better offensive team than people know as well, so it’s both sides of the puck. You have to defend against the whole group -- active back group, clearly superstars up front. But we’ve got some really good players, too, so it’s both sides of the puck equally weighted,” Maurice added

Maurice also didn't hesitate to emphasize that Edmonton no longer relies solely on offense to win games.