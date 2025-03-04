Rookie sensation defenseman Lane Hutson is having a phenomenal season with the Montreal Canadiens. The 21-year-old recorded two points in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres, bringing his season total to 50 points in just 63 career games.

Ad

The achievement makes him the fastest Montreal Canadiens defenseman to reach the 50-point mark, surpassing the record previously held by NHL legend Chris Chelios, who reached the milestone in 66 games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Lane Hutson downplayed the achievement after the game, stating that he's focused on wins and losses, not individual milestones.

"I mean, I guess that’s cool. But really, what we’re doing here is about the team. I wouldn’t be where I am without the great help of my teammates. At the end of the day, we count wins and losses—that’s what matters most," Hutson said (8:00).

Ad

Ad

Hutson was drafted No. 62 overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2022 NHL draft. He leads all rookies in points with 48 through four goals and 44 assists, making him the favourite for the Calder Trophy as the best rookie in the league.

Lane Hutson and the Canadiens win OT thriller against Sabres

On Monday, the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in an overtime thriller at Centre Bell Arena.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cole Caufield opened the scoring for the hosts after giving them a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:42 into the first period. The goal was assisted by Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson.

Just over two minutes later, the Habs doubled their lead after captain Suzuki scored on a short-handed goal. At 13:42, Juraj Slafkovsky made it 3-0 for Habs on the power play before heading into the second period. The Buffalo Sabres scored their first goal of the game in the second period with Alex Tuch cutting the deficit to 3-1 at 18:07.

Ad

At 3:24 into the final period, Tage Thompson scored, bringing the Sabres within one before Rasmus Dahlin's late goal at 18:59 tied it for the visitors and forced overtime. Mike Matheson emerged the winner for the Habs, netting the game-winning goal at 1:21 into the extra period.

Lane Hutson and the Canadiens face off against the Edmonton Oilers next on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama