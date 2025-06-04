Rory McIlroy reveals his 2025 Stanley Cup Finals pick, gives Maple Leafs a shoutout - “If I can win the Masters, they can win the cup”

Rory McIlroy has arrived for his annual trip north of the border to compete at the RBC Canadian Open. The No. 2-ranked golfer in the world is a two-time champion at the Canadian Open and will look to make it a third at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley this weekend.

McIlroy is undoubtedly the most popular man in the golf world, and he's been at the forefront to begin the 2025 season. The 36-year-old from Northern Ireland completed the elusive career grand slam in April, winning the Masters for the first time. It was an amazing moment for McIlroy and his family, having overcome so many disappointments and obstacles to finally break through.

The years of heartbreak can be connected to many different athletes and teams in all sports. That certainly has been the case for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and on Wednesday, Rory McIlroy compared his triumph to them eventually getting over the hump and winning the Stanley Cup.

TSN reporter Bob Weeks shared his comments on X (formerly Twitter).

"If I can win the Masters, then the Leafs can win the Stanley Cup," McIlroy said.

McIlroy was notably gifted a Toronto Raptors jersey at the Canadian Open in 2019, who ultimately went on to win the NBA championship that year.

Rory McIlroy is rooting for the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup, with the Maple Leafs already out

While Rory McIlroy was hoping that the Toronto Maple Leafs would still be playing as the Canadian Open came up on the schedule, he's shifted his fandom toward the Edmonton Oilers.

McIlroy spoke to Bob Weeks of TSN in a video shared on Wednesday.

"I hope they do it, you know," McIlroy said (3:19). "I was pulling for them hard, especially now that Keith is involved. I guess we all throw our support behind the Oilers at this point. But one day, I hope. I was hoping that they were still gonna be in, and maybe we would've been able to get to a game this week. I hope so; it's only a matter of time."

The Oilers appear to have all of Canada and Rory McIlroy on their side as they look to bring the Stanley Cup back home for the first time since 1993.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Oilers and Panthers goes down on Wednesday night in Edmonton. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Rogers Place.

