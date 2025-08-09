  • home icon
  • "Royal blood line", "Igor f**king sucks": NHL fans react as Alex Ovechkin's son Sergei scores twice on Igor Shesterkin in celebrity all-star game

"Royal blood line", "Igor f**king sucks": NHL fans react as Alex Ovechkin's son Sergei scores twice on Igor Shesterkin in celebrity all-star game

By Ankit Kumar
Published Aug 09, 2025 22:34 GMT
NHL: All-Star Skills Competition - Source: Imagn
Alex Ovechkin’s son, Sergei, scored four goals in a friendly all-star game (Source: Imagn)

Alex Ovechkin’s son, Sergei, scored four goals in a friendly all-star game in Moscow on Saturday. Two of those goals came against goalie Igor Shesterkin in the first period, urging fans to react online. Sergei’s team won 11-7 over Pavel Datsyuk’s team. Sergei is only six years old, but he played well with the older players. His father watched and smiled proudly from the bench.

The game was played at Mytishchi Arena during a youth tournament. B/R Open Ice shared a video on X and wrote:

"Ovi had a proud dad moment as his son Sergei scored two goals on Igor Shesterkin in one period 🥹👏"
Fans knew that Shesterkin allowed Sergei to score, but were still impressed and reacted to the videos of his goals. Many praised Alex Ovechkin's son's talent for his age, and his strong performance caught a lot of attention.

“That’s some royal blood line there,” one fan said.
"Igor fu**ing sucks @George_Mash25," another fan made a joke about Rangers' goalie Igor Shesterkin’s skills.
"Shesty not living up to his contract already 🤦🏼 what is that positioning????" another fan joked.

The game showed that Sergei has a potential future in hockey. Here are some more reactions to his goals.

"These are actually really nice shots for a kid with all things considered here," a fan said.
"that's nothing. putin scored 83 goals on him the next period. while riding a horse," one fan joked.
"He's got the catch and he's got the release! Just needs to work on timing but look at him freeze Igor in place! Kid's gonna be scary😍," a fan reacted.

Alex Ovechkin's comments on his son's performance in All-Star Game

Alex Ovechkin enjoyed watching his son play, and it was a proud moment for the family. He said he was happy to see his son Sergei’s progress in hockey, and he also spoke about his second son, Ilya’s progress.

"Of course, I am happy for my son, I see his progress, as well as Ilya’s," Ovechkin told Match TV (via RMNB). "We will do everything so that Sergei continues in the same spirit. Many thanks to the participants. They came at the first call. This is a holiday for children. Next year will be much better."
Sergei started skating in December 2020, and Saturday’s game was his third at the Ovi Cup.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th NHL goal on April 6, breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record. The goal came against the New York Islanders. He now has 897 goals in total, the most by a single player in NHL history.

Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.

An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.

Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.

When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books.

