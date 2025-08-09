"Royal blood line", "Igor f**king sucks": NHL fans react as Alex Ovechkin's son Sergei scores twice on Igor Shesterkin in celebrity all-star game

Alex Ovechkin’s son, Sergei, scored four goals in a friendly all-star game in Moscow on Saturday. Two of those goals came against goalie Igor Shesterkin in the first period, urging fans to react online. Sergei’s team won 11-7 over Pavel Datsyuk’s team. Sergei is only six years old, but he played well with the older players. His father watched and smiled proudly from the bench.The game was played at Mytishchi Arena during a youth tournament. B/R Open Ice shared a video on X and wrote:&quot;Ovi had a proud dad moment as his son Sergei scored two goals on Igor Shesterkin in one period 🥹👏&quot;Fans knew that Shesterkin allowed Sergei to score, but were still impressed and reacted to the videos of his goals. Many praised Alex Ovechkin's son's talent for his age, and his strong performance caught a lot of attention.“That’s some royal blood line there,” one fan said.BayAreaCommonTakes @CommonBayTakesLINK@BR_OpenIce @Uggg_uggg That’s some royal blood line there.&quot;Igor fu**ing sucks @George_Mash25,&quot; another fan made a joke about Rangers' goalie Igor Shesterkin’s skills.John Lucido @JLucido30LINK@BR_OpenIce @Uggg_uggg Igor fucking sucks @George_Mash25&quot;Shesty not living up to his contract already 🤦🏼 what is that positioning????&quot; another fan joked.The game showed that Sergei has a potential future in hockey. Here are some more reactions to his goals.&quot;These are actually really nice shots for a kid with all things considered here,&quot; a fan said.&quot;that's nothing. putin scored 83 goals on him the next period. while riding a horse,&quot; one fan joked.&quot;He's got the catch and he's got the release! Just needs to work on timing but look at him freeze Igor in place! Kid's gonna be scary😍,&quot; a fan reacted.Alex Ovechkin's comments on his son's performance in All-Star GameAlex Ovechkin enjoyed watching his son play, and it was a proud moment for the family. He said he was happy to see his son Sergei’s progress in hockey, and he also spoke about his second son, Ilya’s progress.&quot;Of course, I am happy for my son, I see his progress, as well as Ilya’s,&quot; Ovechkin told Match TV (via RMNB). &quot;We will do everything so that Sergei continues in the same spirit. Many thanks to the participants. They came at the first call. This is a holiday for children. Next year will be much better.&quot;Sergei started skating in December 2020, and Saturday’s game was his third at the Ovi Cup.Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th NHL goal on April 6, breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record. The goal came against the New York Islanders. He now has 897 goals in total, the most by a single player in NHL history.