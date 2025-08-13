  • home icon
  • Ryan Johansen contract dispute: Forward reportedly loses wrongful termination arbitration case against Flyers 

By ARJUN B
Published Aug 13, 2025 02:54 GMT
Forward Ryan Johansen has reportedly lost his wrongful termination arbitration case against the Philadelphia Flyers.

According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, an arbitrator has ruled in favor of the Flyers, who cited a "material breach" of contract as grounds for terminating Johansen's $8 million deal last August.

The saga began in March 2024 when the Flyers acquired Johansen from the Colorado Avalanche.

Though active with the Avalanche until the day of the deal, Johansen never played for the Flyers. The team tried to assign him to the AHL, but he claimed injury and didn’t report. At the end of the season, Philadelphia terminated the final year of his $8 million contract, which was split with Nashville from a prior trade.

Johansen and the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) promptly filed a grievance, alleging the Flyers had wrongfully terminated the contract. However, an arbitrator has now ruled in Philadelphia's favor, determining that Johansen's failure to report to the AHL constituted a "material breach" of his agreement.

With this move, neither the Flyers nor the Avalanche will owe Ryan Johansen any money or take on any salary cap hit from his contract.

Fans react to Ryan Johansen losing contract dispute case against Flyers

Ryan Johansen's contract dispute with the Philadelphia Flyers has ignited a flurry of reactions from fans across social media.

The outcome of the ruling in favor of the Flyers has led to many fans voicing their opinions, with some expressing disappointment in the outcome.

One fan noted:

Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:

Ryan Johansen has amassed 202 goals and 578 points in 905 NHL games so far.

