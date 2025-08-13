Ryan Johansen contract dispute: Forward reportedly loses wrongful termination arbitration case against Flyers 

Forward Ryan Johansen has reportedly lost his wrongful termination arbitration case against the Philadelphia Flyers. According to NHL insider Darren Dreger, an arbitrator has ruled in favor of the Flyers, who cited a &quot;material breach&quot; of contract as grounds for terminating Johansen's $8 million deal last August. The saga began in March 2024 when the Flyers acquired Johansen from the Colorado Avalanche. Though active with the Avalanche until the day of the deal, Johansen never played for the Flyers. The team tried to assign him to the AHL, but he claimed injury and didn’t report. At the end of the season, Philadelphia terminated the final year of his $8 million contract, which was split with Nashville from a prior trade. Johansen and the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA) promptly filed a grievance, alleging the Flyers had wrongfully terminated the contract. However, an arbitrator has now ruled in Philadelphia's favor, determining that Johansen's failure to report to the AHL constituted a &quot;material breach&quot; of his agreement. With this move, neither the Flyers nor the Avalanche will owe Ryan Johansen any money or take on any salary cap hit from his contract. Fans react to Ryan Johansen losing contract dispute case against Flyers Ryan Johansen's contract dispute with the Philadelphia Flyers has ignited a flurry of reactions from fans across social media. The outcome of the ruling in favor of the Flyers has led to many fans voicing their opinions, with some expressing disappointment in the outcome. One fan noted: Alex Jones @jonesalex91LINK@DarrenDreger League always winsBrent @b_t_cookLINK@DarrenDreger Guy was playing in all games for avalanche prior to trade then didn’t play after trade. What did he think was going to happen?Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter: Bill @22AccordSELINK@DarrenDreger What does this mean for the Flyers? Do we get picks, $ anything?MDD @Kipper2004LINK@DarrenDreger Not to further dump on the guy but Johanson is kind of the poster boy for cashing in on the bag and riding out his career not really pushing himself to the next level, regardless, the guy is laughing to the bankC. Brandon Marshall @CBMarshall901LINK@DarrenDreger I wonder if Flyers offered to settle with Johansen, &amp;amp;amp; he took his chances with taking the case to arbitration. If so, he lost big.Gonzo the Great @GonzDaGreatLINK@DarrenDreger Why does it take a year after filing for an arbitrator to deliver their ruling?Ryan Johansen has amassed 202 goals and 578 points in 905 NHL games so far.